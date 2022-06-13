Yates County reports 11 new COVID cases; New York cases plummet 18.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 42,634 new cases. That's down 18.7% from the previous week's tally of 52,439 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 5.66% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 11 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 13 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,807 cases and 40 deaths.

Across New York, cases fell in 56 counties, with the best declines in Orange County, with 635 cases from 5,631 a week earlier; in Kings County, with 6,056 cases from 7,117; and in Erie County, with 892 cases from 1,505.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in New York County with 399 cases per 100,000 per week; Queens County with 314; and Nassau County with 297. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Queens County, with 7,079 cases; New York County, with 6,492 cases; and Kings County, with 6,056. Weekly case counts rose in five counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in New York, Queens and Greene counties.

In New York, 138 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 179 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,509,507 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 69,272 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,543

The week before that: 3,572

Four weeks ago: 4,346

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 59,343

The week before that: 56,290

Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.