COLLEGE NEWS

Staff reports

Johnson earns degree from Clark University

WORCESTER, Mass. — Jake Antonio Johnson, of Keuka Park, received a degree from Clark University during the university's 118th Commencement exercises Sunday, May 22, with a Bachelor of Arts in management.

The university awarded 577 bachelor's, 489 master's, and 25 doctoral degrees and conferred four honorary degrees during two ceremonies; graduates were urged to always ask questions, move forward with confidence, and have the moral clarity to make courageous and meaningful decisions.

Oswald, Swistak graduate from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8, 2022.

Benjamin Oswald, of Penn Yan, received a Bachelor of Science degree.

Samantha Swistak, of Penn Yan, received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Fryburger graduates from Buffalo State College

BUFFALO — Adelaide Fryburger of Dundee graduated from Buffalo State with a BA in Art in spring 2022. She was also named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List.

In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a term GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean's list.

Lehman graduates from St. Lawrence University

CANTON — Rebecca Lehman, of Stanley, was one of the more than 500 members of St. Lawrence University's Class of 2022 who earned their degree following the University's Commencement ceremonies, held Sunday, May 22, at Newell Field House in Canton. Lehman graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Lehman attended Marcus Whitman High School.

Dallos named to Siena College President's List

LOUDONVILLE — Riley Dallos was named to the Siena College President's List for the Spring 2022 semester. Riley is from Penn Yan. The President's List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.

Wertman named to SUNY Potsdam President's List

POTSDAM — Drew Wertman of Penn Yan was recently named to the President's List at the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Wertman, whose major is Archaeological Studies, was among 828 SUNY Potsdam students who were honored for academic excellence in the Spring 2022 semester. Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser '79 recognized the students for earning top marks.

To achieve the honor of being on the President's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Lasek earns spot on SUNY Potsdam Dean's List

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named Jonathan Lasek of Naples, NY, to the SUNY Potsdam Dean's List.

Lasek, whose major is Music Education, was among 194 students who were honored for academic excellence in the Spring 2022 semester.

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.