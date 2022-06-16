FFA Annual Banquet celebrates achievements

Penn Yan Academy FFA

PENN YAN — Members and supporters of the Penn Yan Academy FFA Chapter celebrated the completion of another successful year at the Annual FFA Banquet on June 3.

The event was held at Penn Yan Academy and included a chicken barbecue dinner by Andrew Jensen and the Penn Yan Academy food service staff, as well as ice cream from Seneca Farms; a special opening ceremony; and presentation about the chapter’s history along with presentation of awards to members and community members.

Chapter President Natalie Yonts along with the other chapter officers conducted the meeting, and Janet Martens and Brennan Dailey were keynote speakers. They both just graduated from Morrisville State College and are alumni of the Penn Yan FFA chapter. Members recognized their supporters throughout the year, thanking them for helping the chapter in all of their endeavors. Miranda Dunning and Colleen Cunningham also recited the FFA Creed.

Honored during the ceremony:

Discovery Degrees were presented to middle school members Alexa Breeds and Alyssa Smith.

Greenhand Degrees were presented to Avery Castner, Alec Benson, Brenna Hathway, Jennifer Kriegar, Miranda Dunning, Colleen Cunningham, Mason Bush, Jack Flynn, Chance Lane, Lillian Hoke-Naylor, Jesse Young, Dutcher Samatuslki, Madaline Smith, Cameron Bassage. The Star Greenhand Award was awarded to Colleen Cunningham and Miranda Dunning. All Greenhand Degree Recipients received their own FFA jacket. Thank you to Simmons Vineyards and the Yates County Farm Bureau for sponsoring the jackets.

Chapter Degrees were presented to Alyssa Reynolds, Ryan Dann, Storm Sutherland, Charlotte Poblete, Andy Kniffin, Alaina Smith, and Madison Lewis.

Empire Degree recipients were Alaina Smith, Kameryn Greenfield, and Trenton Samatulski.

State Proficiency Awards included Mallory Wright, 2nd place gold Veterinary Science Proficiency; Connor Moore, 1st place gold in Diversified Agriculture Entrepreneurship Proficiency; and Clark Simmons, 1st place gold in Fruit Production Placement Proficiency.

Advisor Carlie Bossard honored three members with special recognition:

The Effort Award was given to senior Kameryn Greenfield.

The Growth Award was given to junior Jennifer Kreigar

The Greenhouse Manager Award was given to Alyssa Reynolds.

Lillian Hoke-Naylor was awarded the Shawn Murdock Memorial Award, which is a scholarship to attend the FFA Camp, Camp Oswegatchie this summer. Issabelle Hinkal was also awarded a scholarship to attend Camp Oswegatchie this summer.

Several members were recognized for their participation in State Career and Leadership Development Contests throughout this past year. They include:

At Morrisville State College for contests this past August:

Natalie Yonts and Kameryn Greenfield participated in the Welding contest. They were the 6th place team and Kameryn was 9th individual.

Natalie Yonts, Triana Burgos-Farnan, and Alaina Smith competed in the Horticulture/Veg Crop Identification contest. They were 2nd place team, Triana was 1st individual and Alaina was 6th.

Triana Burgos-Farnan and Casey Marcellus participated in both Tree ID and Wildlife ID. Triana was 1st individual for both contests, Casey was 9th in Wildlife and 2nd in Tree ID and they were 1st place in Tree ID and 2nd place team in Wildlife.

Casey Marcellus, Alaina Smith, Natalie Yonts, and Alyssa Reynolds had won the State Ag Communications contest last spring, and competed at the National FFA Convention. They were a bronze ranked team.

In February and March our members competed in the District 8 and Western Substate LDE contests.

In Employment skills, Kameryn Greenfield placed 1st at districts, and 7th in his flight at substates. Alyssa Reynolds was 2nd at districts and 6th in her flight at substates. Natalie Yonts was 3rd at districts and 6th in her flight at substates. Cameron Bassage was 10th at districts.

In Senior Creed speaking, Colleen Cunningham was 1st at districts and 3rd at Substates. Miranda was 2nd at districts and 2nd at Substates.

In Junior Creed Speaking, Alyssa Smith was 2nd at districts and 10th at Substates

Brenna Hathway competed in Sr. Prepared and Sr. Extemporaneous speaking. She was 1st place for both at districts, and 9th in Prepared and 8th in Extemp at Substates.

Our Parliamentary Procedure team that had a variety of members compete was 1st and districts and 3rd at Substates.

In April we hosted the first annual Finger Lakes CDE Invitational Contests and had a great showing.

In Vet Science Alaina Smith was 1st, Avery Castner was 4th, Miranda Dunning 6th, Maddie Smith 8th and Lily Hoke 18th.

In Ag Mechanics Ryan Dann was 1st, Trenton Samatulski was 5th, Jack Flynn was 7th and Kameryn Greenfield was 16th.

In Floriculture Charlotte Poblete was 5th, Jen Martens 6th and Jenny Kriegar 10th.

In Forestry Chance Lane was 6th, and Dutcher Samatulski was 12th.

And in Jr. Tool Alyssa Smith was 5th and Alexa Breeds was 14th.

In April, Mason Bush, Jesse Young, Chance Lane, Dutcher Samatulski and Meghan Ribble won the Yates County Envirothon contest and went on to compete in the State Envirothon in May.

And finally we had a great showing at the State FFA Convention at the beginning of May.

Alexa Breeds and Alyssa Smith competed in the Jr. Tool ID contest.

Miranda Dunning was 6th in the state for Sr. Creed Speaking

Our Floriculture team placed 4th with Jen Martens 11th individual, and the rest of the team consisting of Charle Poblete, Jenny Kriegar and Ben Broome.

Our Forestry team was 3rd with Jesse Young 2nd place individual and the rest of the team consisting of Mason Bush, Chance Lane, and Dutcher Samatulski.

We had two vet science teams putting in great results in the most competitive contest of convention! The team of Colleen Cunningham, Brenna Hathway, Madison Lewis and Lily Hoke placed 9th with Colleen placing 14th individually. The team of Avery Castner, Alaina Smith, Madaline Smith, and Miranda Dunning placed 3rd with Avery 10th place individual, Alaina 12th, and Madaline 19th.

And our final teams were competing in Ag Mechanics. The team of Storm Sutherland, Kameryn Greenfield, Alec Benson and James Eaves placed 12th while the team of Ryan Dann, Trenton Samatulski, Jack Flynn and Andy Kniffin placed 2nd with Ryan 4th individual, Trenton 6th and Jack 14th. They will be representing NY at the Big E in Massachusetts this September!

Advisor Carlie Bossard presented Seniors Kameryn Greenfield, Trenton Samatulski, Alaina Smith, Alyssa Reynolds, Brenna Hathway, Andy Kniffin, and Avery Castner with special FFA sashes and cords to wear during graduation.

Bossard also recognized the chapter and its members as a whole for receiving a gold ranked National Chapter Award. The Penn Yan Chapter is the 2nd place chapter in the state, and the application will be moving on to be judged Nationally for either a 1-, 2-, or 3-star chapter at the national level; 3-Star chapters are recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention in October.

The Friend of FFA Award was presented to Seneca Farms for their partnership with the ice cream flavor project with the ag classes, and to the Penn Yan Moose for working with our alumni chapter on a spaghetti dinner and helping send 26 members to the State FFA Convention.

Honorary Degrees were presented to Mr. Warren Kinsey for his continued support of agriculture programs and FFA and helping classes make maple syrup, and to Mr. Skip Jensen for helping start and continue the honey bee program at the Academy.

The chapter also gave special recognition to retiring Penn Yan Board of Education member Kathy Guenther for all the support she has given to the Penn Yan FFA while she was a member of the board.

The 2022-2023 officers were also installed at the end of the ceremony. They include:

Ryan Dann-President

Jennifer Martens-Vice President

Miranda Dunning-Secretary

Lillian Hoke-Naylor-Treasurers

Colleen Cunningham-Reporter

Charlotte Poblete-Sentinel

The Penn Yan FFA would like to thank all the businesses, community members, and parents of FFA members for their continued support of the FFA chapter. The banquet ended with a live auction by alumni Brayden Webber to help raise funds for the FFA Senior Scholarships. Between all the auctions this year the chapter raised $1,500 that was split between three seniors who applied for the scholarship: Alaina Smith, Kameryn Greenfield, and Brenna Hathway.