Gibson and Semans are Dundee Rotary Students of the Month

Dundee Rotary congratulates Courtney Gibson and David Semans, Dundee Central School students who were both selected to receive a Student of the Month Award.

Courtney was the January Student of the Month, but her award ceremony was delayed for a variety of reasons. Courtney, daughter of John and Melissa Gibson, has maintained high honor roll status throughout her high school career. She is the president of the Class of 2022 and a well-rounded student, participating in several activities. Courtney has participated in Masterminds, Student Government, Jazz Band, and Varsity Softball. Courtney was also selected as a Megascot this year, nominated by the Social Studies Department. Courtney is planning to attend Corning Community College to major in Humanities.

David Semans Jr., son of David and Ingrid Semans, was the April Student of the Month. He has also maintained High Honor Roll status throughout his high school career. David is a talented athlete and participated in Varsity Soccer, Basketball, and Baseball. He was selected as a Megascot this year, nominated by the Science Department. David is planning to attend Keuka College to major in Occupational Sciences.