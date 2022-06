New American Legion officers installed

American Legion

PENN YAN — The Johnson-Costello Post #355, American Legion in Penn Yan elected and installed new officers at its meeting June 8.

All were elected unanimously, and were installed in a ceremony conducted by Department of New York Judge Advocate W. Patrick Falvey.

Officers elected to serve for the 2022-23 Legion year are:

Commander Doug Gibbs

1st Vice-Commander Mark Moon

2nd Vice-Commander Brian Shriver

3rd Vice-Commander Leigh Ackart

Adjutant Tim Yetter

Treasurer Andy Swarthout

Chaplain Jack Clancy.

Six members were elected to serve on the Executive Committee: Ellen Hey, Herb Snyder, Daryl Jones, Doug Wayand, Dave Fleming, and Gary Fudge.