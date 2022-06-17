Yates Concert Series host Paulsen Baker Band June 29

Yates Concert Series

PENN YAN — The second Yates Concert Series Wednesday free concert is set for 6:30 p.m. June 29 on the lawn of the Old Yates County Courthouse, located at the intersection of Court and Main Streets in Penn Yan.

Featured artists for this concert will be the Paulsen Baker Band with special guest Warren Paul. The group is known for “good time music.” One fan exclaims “they play everything!” Back-and-forth repartee within the band just adds to the fun.

This 2022 free concert is sponsored by the East Hill Gallery of the Folk Art Guild in Middlesex, and Mary Worth of The Howard Hanna Lake Group. Refreshments during the concert are being provided by the Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition. Parking space is available in the county lot, and those of the Penn Yan Public Library and the First Baptist Church. Bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket.

Though the concert is free, the traditional yellow buckets will be passed around, with funds collected helping to keep the Summer Concert Series going.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the First Baptist Church next door. Whatever the weather, don’t forget to stop by the First Baptist Church for a light supper before the concert starts. Bring family, friends, neighbors, come and enjoy!

The upcoming July 6 concert will feature the Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band.