Yates County reports 23 new COVID cases; New York cases plummet 12%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 37,538 new cases. That's down 12% from the previous week's tally of 42,634 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 5.14% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 23 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 11 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,830 cases and 40 deaths.

Across New York, cases fell in 52 counties, with the best declines in New York County, with 4,571 cases from 6,492 a week earlier; in Queens County, with 5,976 cases from 7,079; and in Nassau County, with 3,294 cases from 4,025.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Richmond County with 329 cases per 100,000 per week; New York County with 281; and Kings County with 280. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 7,174 cases; Queens County, with 5,976 cases; and New York County, with 4,571. Weekly case counts rose in nine counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Kings, Bronx and Richmond counties.

In New York, 177 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 138 people were reported dead.

A total of 5,547,045 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 69,449 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,563

The week before that: 3,267

Four weeks ago: 4,113

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 59,526

The week before that: 57,395

Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.