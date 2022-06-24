How, when to file crop acreage reports with USDA

USDA

FINGER LAKES — Agricultural producers in New York who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) service center before the applicable deadline.

“Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Jim Barber, state executive director in New York. “Once planting is complete, call your local FSA office to make an appointment to report your acreage. Our FSA staff can assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”

An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.

How to file a report

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable in New York:● July 15, 2022 - Corn, soybeans, spring planted small grains, and most other crops including CRP and cover crops● August 15, 2022 – Cabbage and beans

Acreage reporting dates vary by crop and by county. Contact your local FSA office for a list of acreage reporting deadlines by crop.

To file a crop acreage report, producers need to provide:

● Crop and crop type or variety.

● Intended use of the crop.

● Number of acres of the crop.

● Map with approximate boundaries for the crop.

● Planting date(s).

● Planting pattern, when applicable.

● Producer shares.

● Irrigation practice(s).

● Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable.

● Other information as required.

Acreage reporting details

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

2. If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

3. If crops are covered by the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, acreage reports should be submitted by the applicable state, county, or crop-specific reporting deadline or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to because of a natural disaster.

Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.

FSA offers continuous certification for perennial forage. This means after perennial forage is reported once and the producer elects continuous certification, the certification remains in effect until a change is made. Check with FSA at the local USDA Service Center for more information on continuous certification.

Producers with an eAuth account linked to their USDA customer record can now access their FSA farm records, maps and common land units by logging into farmers.gov. A new feature will allow producers to export field boundaries as shapefiles and import and view other shapefiles, such as precision agriculture boundaries. This will allow producers to view, print and label their own maps for acreage reporting purposes.

Producers who have authority to act on behalf of another customer as a grantee via form FSA-211 Power of Attorney, Business Partner Signature Authority, along with other signature types, or as a member of a business can now access information in the farmers.gov portal.

Producers can make an appointment to report acres by contacting their local USDA Service Center.

Service centers for Yates

The Farm Service Agency provides services related to loans, disaster assistance programs, and more. The Natural Resources Conservation Service Office provides services related to conservation programs and more. Please call for additional information.

Bath Service CenterFarm Service Agency Office(607) 776-7398 Physical Address415 W Morris StBath, NY 14810-1038Get Directions Mailing Address415 West Morris StBath, NY 14810-1038 ContactJamie Earljamie.earl@usda.gov Penn Yan Service CenterNatural Resources Conservation Service OfficePhone numbernot available Physical Address270 Lake StPenn Yan, NY 14527-1815Get Directions Mailing AddressWest Area270 Lake StPenn Yan, NY 14527-1815 ContactJo Beth Bellancajobeth.bellanca@ny.usda.gov Canandaigua Service CenterRural Development(585) 394-0525 Ext 4 Physical Address3037 County Road 10Canandaigua, NY 14424-8303Get Directions Mailing Address3037 County Road 10Canandaigua, NY 14424-8303 ContactCynthia Newcombcynthia.newcomb@ny.usda.gov

