First PYA Distinguished Alumni Award goes to Milly Bloomquist

Penn Yan Academy recently presented its inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award to open the school's new "Hall of Honor," an area of the school designated to honor alumni of PYA who have had a profound impact on the community of Yates County and beyond.

To be considered for the award, a former student of Penn Yan Academy must have shown a dedication of their life to a specific cause through service, volunteer work or devotion to a chosen field at a higher level of achievement. The potential inductee must have taught, inspired, or contributed to students' success at the Penn Yan schools for a minimum of 20 years.

The first ever Penn Yan Academy Distinguished Alumni Award was given to Camilla "Milly" Bloomquist. The unveiling of the Hall of Honor and presentation of the Distinguished Alumni Award took place during a small ceremony at Penn Yan Academy with members of the PYA administration, members of the Board of Education, and the board and guests of Milly's Pantry. School District Superintendent Howard Dennis opened the presentation with some brief remarks.

"It's awesome to think that our first inductee is such a worthwhile... recipient," said Dennis. "The contributions Milly Bloomquist made to our district, our community and our students are still being felt today. That truly exemplifies the heart and soul of Penn Yan and what it means to be a Mustang."

Dennis offered his thanks to the Bloomquist family for their dedication, and congratulations on the award before turning the mic over to Penn Yan Athletic Director Jon MacKerchar, who spoke about the award's criteria and why Milly Bloomquist had been chosen as the first recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Bloomquist served as school nurse for the Academy for nearly 30 years, and was also a member of the school board. She initiated the Yates County Christmas for the Needy program, the Yates County Food for the Needy program and the Weekend Backpack program, and, in 2008, founded Milly's Pantry, a local not-for-profit corporation dedicated to assisting children and members of the community who are in need. MacKerchar reported that when the Backpack Program (which provides food to students and their families over weekends when school nutrition programs are unavailable) was initiated in 2007, there were a total of 55 students who utilized the program. According to MacKerchar, that number had increased to over 500 students today, from the Penn Yan, Dundee, and Marcus Whitman school districts. Milly's Pantry was founded primarily to fund the Backpack Program.

In 2011, Milly Bloomquist received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Barack Obama. In an interview given after her trip to the White House, Bloomquist reported that Obama had leaned down to her and said, "You did wonderful work in your life." She told the President, "I'm not done yet."

MacKerchar closed his remarks saying, "We are very, very honored to dedicate the first Distinguished Alumni Award to Milly Bloomquist," before inviting Milly's son, Jon Bloomquist, to make a speech in honor of his mother.

"I want to thank the Board of Directors from [Milly's] Pantry... the staff and superintendent of Penn Yan Academy," said Bloomquist. He related several stories of his mother's generosity and dedication to the community throughout his and her lives, and spoke of when Milly had received the Citizens Medal in Washington, including the words that had been submitted to Congress for her application in 2009:

"Mrs. Bloomquist has served as the chairperson of the Food for the Needy program in Yates County, New York since 1985, but her commitment to fighting hunger began...when she would assist her parents in feeding the hungry during the...Great Depression. Today, at over 90 years of age, Milly Bloomquist continues to serve the community with the same level of generosity and passion that she had brought to help those throughout her life. Milly spent her life feeding the hungry. Her compassion has touched thousands, her kindness has lifted spirits and her hard work has changed lives...Milly serves not only as example of what one person can do to make a difference in the world, but as a great example...of what hard work, generosity of spirit and commitment to service can do to better our community and our nation."

Jon Bloomquist reported that besides the programs already mentioned and her employment as school nurse, Milly also started the Pre-K program and School Breakfast program in Penn Yan, and was a visiting nurse within the community.

"If anyone in the community needed food, gas money or money for rent or to pay utilities, Mom had made contacts throughout this community and [would help them]," said Bloomquist. "Mom taught us many lessons." He reported that not only had he had helped his mother's efforts throughout his life, but that his three daughters and their children have all taken inspiration from Milly and made efforts to provide for their own communities.

"Thank you for remembering my mother," said Jon in his conclusion. "This award means a lot to us. Mom taught us at an early age, others before self."

Milly Bloomquist passed away in 2015; however, Milly's Pantry continues to operate in Penn Yan as well as the numerous programs that she founded or co-founded to help in-need members of the Penn Yan and Yates County communities.

Penn Yan Academy's Hall of Honor may be viewed by guests of the the school and is located near the foyer of the main entrance.