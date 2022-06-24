Garrett Memorial Chapel opens for 91st season

Staff Reports

BLUFF POINT — Garrett Memorial Chapel celebrates its 91st season of summer Sunday services from July 3 through Sept. 4. All are welcome. Two free fundraising concerts to support the restoration and maintenance of the landmark chapel are also offered this summer.

Free concerts

There will be two free public concerts on the Chapel grounds. Bring a lawn chair and refreshments and enjoy live music on the Bluff! Donations are kindly accepted at the door. Proceeds benefit ongoing renovations at the Chapel.

● Sunday, July 10, from 5-7 p.m., Garrett will feature Men Behaving Badly, who cover a variety of your favorite classics from Crosby, Stills & Nash to the Doobie Brothers, Beatles and beyond.

● Sunday, August 7, from 5-7 p.m., will feature David Clements with Peacemaker 45, a “drive-in style” Southern Rock band who performs all your Southern Rock favorites, including “Gimme 3 Steps” and “Call me the Breeze.”

Sunday Worship Services

· July 3: The Rev. Anne Waasdorp, Honorably Retired Member of the Presbytery of Genesee Valley

· July 10: The Rev. Joy Bergfalk, Member of the American Baptist Churches of Rochester/Genesee Region, Executive Director, Coffee Connection

· July 17: The Rev. Eric Detar, Chaplain and Director of Interfaith Engagement and Interim Director of the Center for Intercultural Engagement at Keuka College

· July 24: The Rev. James Widboom, Honorably Retired Member of the Presbytery of Genesee Valley

· July 31: The Rev. Peter Peters, Retired Clergy, The Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

· Aug. 7: The Rev. Kit Tobin, Clergy, The Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

· Aug. 14: The Rev. Michael Hartney, Retired Clergy, The Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

· Aug. 21: The Rev. James Gerling, Honorably Retired Member of the Presbytery of Geneva

· Aug. 28: The Very Rev. Troy Preston, Rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Corning, Southeast District Dean of The Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

· Sept. 4: The Rt. Rev. Stephen Lane, Bishop Provisional of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

Recent restoration work

Through ongoing support of the community, the Garret Memorial Chapel Trustees continue significant restoration efforts at the chapel. The entire roof and gutters were replaced in 2016. In the spring of 2021, the entire terrace was removed to install a new waterproofing membrane, so that after many years of leaking, the building is now dry. In 2021, restoration of the crypt was begun; work that is expected to be concluded in 2022.

"We look forward to reopening that space to the public sometime this summer for the first time in many years," say the trustees. "While there is still much work ahead, we are grateful for the continuing community support that allows us to continue to make progress in preservation of this important piece of Finger Lakes history."

The Garrett Memorial Chapel is located 12 miles south of Penn Yan at the end of Bluff Point. Take Route 54A toward Branchport. Turn left on Assembly Road and right on Skyline Drive. Follow Skyline to the very end where it descends down hill. Continue a few hundred yards until you see the Chapel on your left.