FROM PAGES PAST 1872: Cyclone strikes Pulteney and Prattsburgh

150 Years Ago

June 26, 1872

Woman Saves Cornell Rower — On the 11th inst., a woman living near Goodwin’s Ferry, Cayuga Lake, heard a cry for help, out on the lake. She looked in the direction whence came the call and saw a long slim boat, one of the shells which are now plenty on the Lake floating in the water with no one in it. She proceeded at once with assistance to the lake. The boat was reached; it was found that the occupant had tipped over and with his feet fast in the shell, was hanging down in the water. The occupant was rescued from his perilous position, and, lifeless, was taken to shore. The young man, a student of Cornell, by the name of Judson, from Cleveland, Ohio was, with great difficulty, restored to life.

Tailoring — A. J. Kerney, who is well known in this place as a first class tailor has just opened a shop over the store of E. W. Mills, entrance by the door in Maiden Lane. Mr. Kerney will attend promptly to all calls for cutting in the most approved and latest styles, and will keen on hand a good supply of cloths, the best and most fashionable fabrics in the market. Whole suits or single garments made promptly and in a workmanlike manner. Remember, over the store of E. W. Mills.

RAIN! — A copious and delightful rain has again refreshed the earth in this locality. It commenced on Monday and held on two days. This rain makes the oats and barley crops a success beyond all peradventure.

Mr. Editor — I am quite astonished to notice a disposition among our businessmen and “best citizens’’ at this time to question the responsibility and integrity of their neighbors. Penn Yan has had four bank failures since the great “Panic of 1857” developed. What of it? Why, a great many unfortunate people within our own limits have suffered serious losses of money they had labored hard to secure and lay aside for a “rainy day.” Many regrets on my part that such should been the case. But is it not best to enquire, “May it not have been worse ?” Is it best that good citizens should hold up their hands in holy horror (!) as if our locality was the only place in which failures occur? Would it not be well to enquire what is the history of Penn Yan and of the whole county, hoping thereby to derive encouragement for the future? Penn Yan lost half a million of dollars in oil speculations and some of our best citizens were “leaders” in that move. The town of Milo — in fact Yates County — raised and paid the largest bounties to her soldiers — and yet none of our county bonds are to be found afloat, or purchasable. Can our sister counties say as much? Doubts and fears are simply absurd. Our resources are ample, business at the end of the year will give its usual returns, labor its full reward, and situated as we arc in the center of one of the richest, most fertile, and healthy counties of the State, had we not better accept the encouragement offered and struggling together, accomplish the centralization of capital within our own limits rather than drive it away by our own selfish actions? Citizen

100 Years Ago

June 30, 1922

American Legion Drive — An attractive display of war-time relics and souvenirs has been prepared to be shown in the store windows of Corcoran Co., Hollowell & Wise, and Smith & Shutts during the membership campaign of the American Legion which will be held in Penn Yan from July 1st to the 4th inclusive. There are approximately 150 war veterans in Penn Yan and vicinity who are eligible for membership in the local post, and each man will be urged to sign his application blank during these days. The American Legion has accomplished so much for the disabled soldiers and has become so important a factor in community life throughout the Country that it should not be necessary to resort to argument to induce prospective members to join. The Johnson-Costello Post hopes to increase its membership by at least 50 before the close of the campaign.

Barns Blown Down —Miles A. Davis, writing of the recent cyclone in Pulteney and Prattsburgh, said: “During the tempest of winds on Saturday, the 10th inst., it is reported that eleven barns in the township of Pulteney were blown down, all of them in a continuous line. A citizen of Jerusalem informs the writer that he made a trip through the townships of Prattsburgh and Pulteney, and, that he counted twenty-four barns completely demolished by the recent hurricane that passed through sections of the region referred to, and that in some instances the foundations were swept away with the buildings. In some of the wrecks horses were killed. It is impossible at this time to make a definite statement of the loss and damage to property owners.

A Brave School Marm —From the Hammondsport Herald correspondence: “A hold-up is reported as having taken place recently in what is known as “The Hemlocks” on the north side of the Big Gully. It is related that as the young lady teacher in the “Shanty Plains” district was riding on horseback through the woods referred to, a young masculine rushed out and seized her horse and attempted to pull her off, but fortunately, she rapped him in the face and escaped. It is reported that the assailant has since been apprehended, but there seems no positive proof of this.”

The Coolest Place in Town — On the Fourth of July, when you are tired out and “ready to drop,” come to the Sampson Theatre — thirty degrees cooler than the street, and ice water always “on tap.” See Charlie Chaplin’s latest and greatest comedy, PAY DAY, and Zane Grey's powerful horse-racing drama, WHEN ROMANCE RIDES. Shown on July 3-4.

The prize winners — The prize awards were announced Wednesday morning, at the commencement exercises, and are as follows:

● Syracuse University Scholarship – Paul Taylor

● Essay on (American History—1st Thelma Herr, $10; 2nd, Lester J. Case, $7.50; 3rd, Annabelle Christensen, $2.50.

● Atwood prize for best essay on “Character Building,” $10, divided by Shirley Copson and Vernon Wood.

● Boys’ Spelling, $10, divided by Frederick Ballard and Joseph Hyland.

● Girls’ Spelling, Thelma Herr, $10.

● Writing, James Quenan, $5; Madeline Epstein, $5

75 Years Ago

June 26, 1947

Promoting Your Community Consistently — Most local residents have become accustomed to the local stores being closed Wednesday afternoons. Therefore, most merchants will be closed as usual next Wednesday in spite of the Friday holiday. However, because of the importance of the 4th, most food stores will remain open all day Wednesday to take care of vacation trade and to get their stock in order for the rush week-end.

"New York State — The Vacation Empire" — A beautiful sound and color film may be obtained free for showing to any group of 50 or more by request from the Chamber Office, 200 Main Street. During the past week over 400 of the Lake Keuka pamphlets were distributed. Included in the requests was one from the Aluminium Company of America which maintains a vacation bureau for its 3,300 employees. Several cottages were rented and room reservations made for visitors to this area. The local Chamber is open to suggestions for projects of civic and business promotion; it is growing rapidly but needs your support and cooperation if programs are to be successfully carried.

House of David Game Draws Near Record Crowd — The House of David shut out Penn Yan in Sunday evening's game with a score of 8 to 0 in seven innings. Moravec, Griesinger, and Samson pitched for Penn Yan, with Ribble and Sisson catching. The local men used all 18 members of the squad. The game and comedy exhibits furnished by the visitors drew the largest attendance seen at an athletic event in Penn Yan in several years. Attendance was estimated at more than 1,100. It was the first time local fans had ever had the opportunity of seeing a hardball game played under lights on a home diamond. The public address system, which added a good bit of color to the event, was handled by Frank Erwin. Power for the light and PA was supplied from the home circuit of William Johnson. Although scheduled for 8:30, the game was delayed until it was dark enough for the lights to become effective.

50 Years Ago

June 29, 1972

JAMES WACHOB, P.Y.A. Graduate Named To Naval Observatory — Commander James R. Wachob, U.S. Navy, son of Mrs. Mary Wachob of 123 East Lake Road, has been appointed Deputy Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Observatory at Washington, D.C. Cmdr. Wachob’s new assignment carries forward his interest in science, which began during his boyhood days at Penn Yan Academy, from which he graduated in 1951, and Cortland State Teachers College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in education with major in science. A predisposition to set his sights on a Navy career probably came from the Commander’s late father, Ray T. Wachob, who was a Navy Chief Petty Officer and later Maintenance Superintendent at the E.I. duPont plant at Dresden. Cmdr. Wachob still claims Penn Yan as home where he first arrived with his parents in 1948. He took part in various school activities, including the Junior Class Play, Student Council, Empire Boys State, and on the athletic field, where he was a member of the Championship Track Team in 1950. In 1951 he was awarded the Hoskins Brunt track trophy, which he proudly cherishes. Having been president of his senior class, Cmdr. Wachob last year had the honor of serving as master of ceremonies for his class’ 20th reunion.

Future Trends In Dairy — What’s in the future for the dairy industry? Better management and new products, according to Frank Groves, University of Wisconsin agricultural economist. In the next ten years, the number of farms will decline from the present 300,000 to slightly more than 200,000. At the same time, the total number of cattle will decrease from the present 12.4 million to slightly more than 11 million. However, the average herd size will be larger and production per cow will increase.

These trends indicate that the key to having a successful operation will be good management. Groves says that to be successful, the farmer will have to be well-educated and able to adapt to new technology, and marketing techniques. Better management will enable the dairyman to double his production in the next decade.

As with the dairy farms, processing plants will decrease in number and increase in size. This trend will also call for more efficient management. Rising labor costs will continue to force management to substitute machines for people. The demand for food will naturally increase as the population increases, but the types of food desired will change.

It is estimated that the life cycle of a new food product is about five years. This means that two-thirds of the food products you will be eating in 1984 haven’t even been developed. Most of these new products will be made by combining different parts of present foods such as dairy products.

As far as pure dairy foods are concerned, there will be a continued shift of consumer demand from high fat products, such as butter, whole milk and cream to products like skim and low fat milk. An exception is cheese which is not a low fat product but will increase in consumption.