Penn Yan Rotary supports 4-H

CCE Yates County

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County and the Yates County 4-H Program extend sincere appreciation to Penn Yan Rotary for their continued support of 4-H in Yates County. During the June 14 Penn Yan Rotary meeting, Jen Clancey, CCE-Yates 4-H and Human Ecology Program Leader, was an invited guest to speak on the Yates County 4-H Program. Following Clancey’s presentation, she was presented a $250 check to support 4-H’s Summer Boredom Buster Kit project.

4-H Project Kits have been a welcomed addition to normal programming efforts within the Yates County 4-H Program. Resulting from the Covid-19 shutdown, these kits gained in popularity and are now a permanent addition to programming efforts. 4-H Summer Boredom Buster Kits will highlight five 4-H project areas with hands-on activities youth can complete independently or as a family. The kits encourage families to get outside this summer and take part in hands on exploration and learning. Each kit includes project instructions and supplies. This summer’s highlighted projects will be food and nutrition, astronomy, outdoor education/engineering, sewing and textiles, and an updated Finger Lakes Family Fun Guide, as well as a variety of CCE handouts and resources.

Yates County 4-H Project Kits are available to any Yates County family. 4-H membership is not required. As a result of grant funds and donations, kits are only $10 per family and include enough supplies for each youth in the family to take part in the activities. Ordering information for this summer’s kits is anticipated to be released by the end of the month. For additional details contact CCE-Yates at 315 536-5123, jja26@cornell.edu or visit us on-line at http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth or on Facebook @Yates County 4-H.