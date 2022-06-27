Dresden's Music at the Gazebo June 28

DRESDEN -- The first "Music at the Gazebo" of this Summer will be held Tuesday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. featuring Flint Creek, playing modern country with a rock edge! Bring your lawn chair and join your neighbors and friends for a delightful evening of music at the gazebo on the corner of Main & Corneila St.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. This free event is sponsored by the Village of Dresden, Mr. Twistee, and Greenidge Generation.