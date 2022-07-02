FLH Foundation presents Kitty Wigsten Award

Finger Lakes Health

PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Health Foundation presented Keuka Miranda Wiltberger, a member of the Penn Yan Academy Class of 2022, with the Kitty Wigsten Memorial Scholarship.

The one-year scholarship is awarded to a graduating Penn Yan senior who plans to pursue career studies in healthcare services. The scholarship is sponsored by the Finger Lakes Health Foundation and is funded through gifts given in memory of Katherine “Kitty” Wigsten who served Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years as a nurse, manager and administrative team member.

Wiltberger will be attending the University of Delaware where she will focus her studies on nutrition and medical sciences. Her involvement in sports and fitness activities taught her that a healthy diet is a key to overall health yet her work in the community Summer Food Program made her realize that many people do not have access to healthy food. She feels that studying nutrition will allow her to learn more about a field that she loves while providing a creative and flexible healthcare career path.

During her high school career, Wiltberger was an active and involved student athlete, She has numerous academic achievements including Superior Honor Roll, the National Honor Society; and as a Finger Lakes Scholar. She played varsity soccer and softball as well as basketball and participated in many extracurricular activities including: Concert Band; Student Council; Outdoor Adventure Club and Drama Club, serving as Vice President of both the Leo Club and Debate Club. Her leadership and work ethic led her to attend the NYSAHPERD Conference, where she made a presentation about the Lady Mustang Strength Training Program to 90 teachers and coaches.

Wiltberger is very active in the community, as a participant in the NYS Governor’s Youth Council; Yates County Christmas Program; Peasant Man Triathlon; Out of Darkness Walk; and volunteer at Clinton Crest Manor. Her many achievements on the field, as a leader, in the classroom and in the community – all while holding a part time job – point to her strong intellect, maturity and excellent time management skills.

This marks the 25th and final year of the Kitty Wigsten Memorial Scholarship. Finger Lakes Health Foundation has been honored to have facilitated the process of assisting all the recipients in pursuit of their healthcare dreams.