People of Greenidge: Brenda Dueck

“For the first time in my 38 years as a woman in the workforce, I finally feel valued, respected, and well compensated”

DRESDEN – Greenidge Generation recently launched the latest video in its series of first-person stories told by its team members. The series focuses on Upstate New Yorkers whose lives and careers have been positively impacted by the development and growth of Greenidge’s vertically integrated power generation facility and cryptocurrency data center in Dresden.

The video features Brenda Dueck, a lifelong area resident and the Administrator of Greenidge’s Dresden facility, who said “For the first time in my 38 years as a woman in the workforce, I finally feel valued, respected, and well compensated” and “When I hear people criticize cryptocurrency, or what Greenidge is doing here, with power and Bitcoin, they're missing the opportunity of new technology, and they're missing the opportunity for our younger folks. Manufacturing and industry alone — we need it. We need work around here.”

The People of Greenidge series, which began in March, tells the stories of Greenidge’s New York team members — in their own words. It is being distributed on a rolling basis, featuring different individuals each fulfilling unique roles in the organization.

Greenidge CEO Dale Irwin says, "Each person introduced makes a profound contribution to Greenidge and our community as the company continues strengthening the Upstate New York economy."

Brenda Dueck’s story is here, and a full transcript is below.

“The people working here and supporting their families are New Yorkers from across our region. They come from all different backgrounds but share one thing in common: they are a part of building something special in an area of our state where opportunity has long been and still is too limited for too many,” said Dale Irwin, President of Greenidge Generation. “Brenda and her coworkers are the team doing its part to change that dynamic, bringing a piece of the world’s digital future to the Finger Lakes and doing so well within New York’s strong environmental protections. They will continue to tell their stories, in their own words, about the enormous positive impact Greenidge is making for them and their families.”

“I can start with my journey to Greenidge. Last year like everybody else, we were in seclusion with COVID. I had taken a couple losses my mother and my husband within the last five years. And I thought to myself that I should just take a step out and maybe look for something else. So, I just sent over my resume and I had a lady from HR who has become a good, good friend, call me up and she said, we may have something in the future Greenidge is growing. Out of the blue, in May she called and said, I think I may have something for you.

“I feel that the people I work with here have confidence in me, which makes me have even more confidence. So if something needs to be done or happen, or I can help in any way, with our team, I just do it.

“Greenidge does a lot and impacts our community in a positive way. When I hear people criticize cryptocurrency, or what Greenidge is doing here, with power and Bitcoin, they're missing the opportunity of new technology, and they're missing the opportunity for our younger folks. Manufacturing and industry alone — we need it. We need work around here. I don't like to see businesses in my area go away or anything. I love them to be here. And we happen to have a pretty good business here and I'm glad to be a part of it.

