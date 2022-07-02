Ruth Soules Memorial Scholarship presented at DCS

Finger Lakes Health

DUNDEE — Sadie Lown, a member of the Class of 2022 at Dundee Central School, has been awarded the Ruth Soules Scholarship. Ruth (Allen) Soules’ family established the scholarship in her memory to be awarded to a Dundee Central School graduate planning to pursue a career in nursing or other health care-related field. Lown will attend the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Adult Education Program to earn her certificate in Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), with a long term goal of pursing a degree to become a Registered Nurse.

Lown moved to Dundee in the beginning of her junior year, and transitioned smoothly, amid the tumultuous Covid-19 protocol challenges. With laser focus, she kick-started her healthcare career through her two-year participation in the Health Professions Program at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES, where she excelled both in the classroom and in clinical rotations, and earned her Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate.

In a letter of reference for the scholarship, Sarah Baker, Lown’s School Counselor, describes her: “Sadie is a mature, responsible, motivated young woman.” Baker adds, “She has a caring empathic personality which is essential in the health care field.”

The $1,000, one-year scholarship memorializes Ruth Soules who received her licensed practical nursing (LPN) degree from the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva. The scholarship is awarded annually to a Dundee Central School graduate who plans to attend the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing in Geneva, or secondarily, another nursing school, or thirdly, pursuing another health care-related career.

The scholarship, which is administered through the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, is awarded on the basis of academic achievement, participation in school and community activities, commitment to a career in healthcare services and recommendations.

The Finger Lakes Health Foundation encourages area residents and organizations to support the Ruth Soules Memorial Scholarship through their financial gifts. To make a contribution to the scholarship, send a check, payable to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, to the Foundation Office, 196 North Street, Geneva, NY 14456. Note that the gift is for the Ruth Soules Memorial Scholarship on the check. Or, donate online: https://www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/. Please direct questions to: 315-787-4050.