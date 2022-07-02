Smith graduates from School of Practical Nursing

Staff Reports

Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing Celebrates 87th Commencement

GENEVA — Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing (MSWSPN) celebrated its 87th graduating class on June 23 in the auditorium at Geneva High School.

Graduation photos can be viewed on Flickr and accessed from Finger Lakes Health’s website at www.flhealth.org and the streaming video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/F8Q1F-LQv0g.

The class of nine students is now eligible to take their Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) exam. Graduates include: Priti Bhatia (Lodi), Meghan Cole (Waterloo), Katherine Johnson (Fairport), Stephanie Johnson (Canandaigua), Aneesah Lattimore (Geneva), Shania Meyer (Sodus), Tina Prasai (Syracuse), Keith Rizzo (Shortsville) and Marisa Smith (Penn Yan).

Ardelle Bigos, MS, RN, CMSRN, NE-BC, Finger Lakes Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, welcomed students and families to the commencement.

Kathleen Mills, MS, RN, gave the Director’s Address. Dr. Jose Acevedo, President and CEO of Finger Lakes Health, presented diplomas to the graduating students. Deanna Mills, MS, RN, Program Coordinator, and Nichole McDermott, MS, RN, CNE presented the graduates with their pins. The class address was delivered by Shania Meyer.

Deanna Mills presented the special awards.

Meghan Cole was recognized with the Fidelia Harmon Memorial Award for highest academic achievement in the nursing program.

Shania Meyer was awarded the MSWSPN Service Award given for outstanding service in medical/surgical nursing.

Stephanie Johnson received the Marion S. Whelan Memorial Award, given to a graduate practical nurse who so well exemplifies the characteristics of dedication to nursing and self-discipline which were not only a part of Miss Whelan’s life but are exemplified every day in the professionalism and dedication shown by the nurses in the Finger Lakes Health Education Department and throughout the organization.

The Alice Bergstresser Memorial Award is given to the graduate practical nurse who exemplifies the characteristics Alice portrayed in her everyday living; namely, determination, dedication and compassion. Katherine Johnson was honored with this award.

Marisa Smith received the Advocate Award, given to the given to the graduate practical nurse who has shown the qualities most important to healthcare delivery; caring, quality, professionalism and passion.

The William J. Dicicco Memorial Award honors the graduate practical nurse who exhibits the attributes that Bill demonstrated throughout his life: devotion to family, a strong work ethic, the value of education and love of country. Keith Rizzo was presented with this award.

Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, one of only three hospital-based nursing programs in New York State, was founded in 1956. Since that time, it has graduated over 1,800 nurses. MSWSPN was ranked as one of the Best Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) programs in New York by Nursing Schools Almanac. Congratulations to the graduating class of 2022 for their outstanding achievements.