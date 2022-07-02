Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital recognized for heart attack care

Finger Lakes Health

The American Heart Association presents the Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Gold award for implementation of quality care for heart attack patients

PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital has received American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Referring Center Gold recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

Each year, more than 280,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.

Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The program focuses on streamlining processes to speed the delivery of proper treatment for time sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular disease states.

Recognition as a Mission: Lifeline Referring Center is designed to showcase hospitals of every size on the front lines of care that do not have 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab availability but work in collaboration with emergency medical services to ensure patients receive guideline-directed STEMI and NSTEMI care.

“Care coordination is particularly important when someone experiences a STEMI heart attack, and American Heart Association guidelines call for specific science-based treatment,” said James G. Jollis, M.D., volunteer chair for the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Coronary Artery Disease Systems of Care Advisory Work Group and professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. “Hospitals/Organizations like Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital are recognized for consistently supporting patients to ensure the best opportunity for recovery.”

The Mission: Lifeline Referring Center award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to getting patients the most up-to-date research-based care for STEMI as outlined by the American Heart Association.

“Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital is committed to improving the quality of cardiac care in our rural community, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps us achieve that goal,” said Matthew Talbott, M.D., Director of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director, Chest Pain Center, Finger Lakes Health. “I am very proud of our team at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for earning this well-deserved recognition and providing our community with gold standard care.”

Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association's national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with acute, high-risk time sensitive life and/or quality of life-threatening disease states. The overarching goals of Mission: Lifeline are to bring stakeholders together in a collaborative manner and to reduce mortality and morbidity for these patients while improving overall quality of care and patient outcomes. For more information, visit heart.org.