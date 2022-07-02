Two Rings for Paul Harris Award

The Chronicle Express

Congratulations to Kate Ring, a Dundee Rotary member who received her second Paul Harris Fellow award at the regular meeting of the Club in May.

Kate was honored by Club members for her work in the community including several years as Executive Director of the Yates Arc (now known as Mozaic) and her volunteer work with her church, St. Michael's in Penn Yan. Kate also served as Co-President of Dundee Rotary with her sister-in-law Kathy Ring in 2019-2020.

Guests for the ceremony included Kate's brothers Kevin and Jim, great-niece Clare, Ann Mc Mullen who served as Board Chair during Kate's time at Arc, and Linda Lefko, a fellow volunteer at St. Michael's. Rotary District Governor Janet Tenreiro was on hand to present Kate with the award.