Yates County Judge Jason Cook launches campaign for state Supreme Court

PENN YAN — Yates County Judge Jason Cook has announced his Republican and Conservative candidacy for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District, which covers Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties. He is running for a new seat created by legislation recently signed into law by the Governor.

“I’m running for State Supreme Court Justice to bring my decades of hands-on experience in our region’s courtrooms to work for the people of this great state,” said Cook in a press release July 5. “Those who appear in the courtroom deserve a judge who is fair and impartial to all regardless of background. I am committed to performing the duties of State Supreme Court Justice with independence and impartiality for all parties.”

Serving as Yates County Judge since 2017, Judge Cook presides over all felony criminal cases, Family Court, Surrogate Court, and Drug Treatment Court, as well as serving as the Pistol Permit Licensing Officer. In 2019, he was appointed as an Acting Justice of the State Supreme Court, where he presides over civil matters including matrimonial cases, guardianship applications, land and contract disputes, and personal injury cases. More recently, Judge Cook was recognized for his leadership and knowledge by being appointed in 2021 as the Supervising Judge for Town and Village Courts in Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates counties.

“I’ve known Jason Cook since he was a young man and cannot state strongly enough that he is a man of incredible character, judgment, and honor. He has done an exceptional job as Yates County Judge and will make an excellent State Supreme Court Justice,” said Yates County Republican Chair John Prendergast.

“The Chairs of all eight Republican Committees within the 7th Judicial District agree that Jason Cook is an excellent candidate for State Supreme Court. He knows the law, knows our region, and has the experience and temperament to handle the complex cases that come before a State Supreme Court Justice,” said Interim Monroe County Republican Chair David Dunning.

“Judge Jason Cook is known throughout our region as a person of high integrity and exceptional character,” said Trisha Turner, Ontario County Republican Chairwoman and NYS Republican Committee Vice Chair for Upstate. “I’m proud to enthusiastically support his candidacy for New York State Supreme Court Justice in the 2022 election.”

Judge Cook previously served as Yates County District Attorney from 2010 to 2013, where he was responsible for all aspects of criminal prosecution and office administration. He handled felony jury trials and appeals, including at the New York State Court of Appeals. Earlier in his career, he also served as an Assistant District Attorney in Yates, Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler counties, worked in private legal practice for Davidson & O’Mara, and served as an Adjunct Instructor at Keuka College.

A graduate of Ithaca College and Dickinson Law School, Judge Cook, 51, lives in the Town of Milo in Yates County. He is active in the Penn Yan Lion’s Club, New York State Farm Bureau, and United Methodist Church, where he serves as a Liturgist. The Cook Family has lived in Yates County for at least five generations and still runs a large beef cattle farm just outside of Penn Yan.

The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. An existing seat for State Supreme Court Justice in the 7th Judicial District will also be on the ballot, meaning that two seats in total will be up for election. Monroe County Judge Jim Vazzana has already announced his Republican and Conservative candidacy for the other State Supreme Court seat.