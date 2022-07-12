Nik Lite to play Keuka College Concert in the Park July 15

Keuka College

The band makes its return to the college for a free concert that’s open to the public.

KEUKA PARK — Nik Lite, a satellite version of party band Nik and the Nice Guys, will perform at Keuka College’s annual Concert in the Park on Friday, July 15. This marks the second time the band has played on the College campus — it headlined the same event in 2019.

Free and open to the public, the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on the Norton Chapel lawn. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be held inside the chapel. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets; non-alcoholic beverages and light concessions will be available for purchase.

In accordance with ongoing COVID-19 public health guidelines, individuals who have received an approved medical or religious exemption, or who are not fully vaccinated, are expected to continue to mask.

Nik and the Nice Guys was formed in 1971 by a group of college hockey players at St. Lawrence University, and included founding member Mike Keenan, who later became a National Hockey League coach. The group disbanded upon graduation, but re-formed in the 1980s in Rochester, when Keenan accepted a coaching job with the Rochester Americans. The band performed at Keuka College’s Green & Gold Celebration Weekend in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to playing at Keuka College, Nik and the Nice Guys has performed at more than 80 Super Bowl parties, including Super Bowl XX, where the group played for the NFL and its corporate sponsors. They have also performed internationally, including at events at both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games.