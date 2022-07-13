Yates County deed transfers

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during June 2022, listed by town:

Barrington

Melvin B. Witmer to Nelson W. & Susan M. Sensenig, $110,000

Jeffrey G. & Kelly A. Tyler to Cleon K. & Mary F. Ramer, $300,000

Scott G. Gray to Bradley E. & Patricia G. Stoltzfus, $335,000

Joseph J. & Laurie M. Cardillo to Gregory D. North & Anne C. McQuilken, $1,026,000

Ivan L. & Esther R. Oberholtzer to David H. & Esther B. Oberholtzer, $89,500

Alvin H. & Lois N. Shirk to Marcus N. Reiff, $220,000

Alvin H. & Lois N. Shirk to Luke Ray Shirk, $25,000

Peter A. Forman to Kevin M. & Linda Zimmerman, $295,000

Benton

Candlelight Properties, LLC to Timothy J. & Shelbie C. Alderman, $55,000

Patrick & Sandra McGuire to Kelly McGuire, $0

Laura W. Hoover to Thomas W. & Carrie A. Fulkrod, $52,500

Samuel C. Jr. & Judy A. Terpolilli to Judy A. Terpolilli, $0

Timothy D. Delooza, Aime W. Delooza, & Thomas E. Murphy Jr. to Thomas E. Murphy Jr. & Constance Murphy, $0

Timothy D. Delooza, Aime W. Delooza, & Thomas E. Murphy Jr. to Timothy D. & Amie W. Delooza, $0

Timothy D. Delooza, Aime W. Delooza, & Thomas E. Murphy Jr. to Thomas E. Murphy Jr. & Constance Murphy, $0

Italy

Corrine M. Gurgir to Fallanne R. Jones & Danielle R. Johnson, $225,000

Jerusalem

Pamela M. Sheridan & George E. Sexton to John Foster & Megan Foster Barkley, $0

Judith Wilson to Cynthia Ann Kokinda, $0

Robert J. & Tonya C. Erdle to John W. Rodenhouse Jr., Janet M. Rodenhouse, 231884 Ontario Inc., Gass Revocable Living Trust, Brian L. Tolbert, & Francis W. Pinkowsky, $0

John W. Rodenhouse Jr. and Janet M. Rodenhouse to Robert J. & Tonya C. Erdle, $0

Lenhart D. Saner & Deborah A. Koop to Sarah C. Carson, $450,000

Stephen & Deborah Chiles to Keuka Morningside, LLC, $0

Susan A. Nissen Estate to Donald F. Hamm, $105,000

Bruce S. & Leslie K. Cutler to Nancy Sadecki & Kimberly Buttonow, $1

Frank M. & Wilma L. Hoover to Ernest H. Hoover, $336,000

Estate of Marion L. Tyler to Calvin & Louella Zimmerman, $120,000

Gary & Deborah Miller to Thomas & Anna Gowen, $0

Brian J. Rapalee to Brian J. & Cindy A. Rapalee, $0

Concord Country Mini Storage to Neil J. & Joyce K. Simmons, $0

George W. Laws Revocable Living Trust & Allison W. Laws Revocable Living Trust to Allison S. Lewis Revocable Trust, $1,000

Estate of Elden R. Morrison to Timothy Fullagar, $255,000

Floyd Lane to Lynn M. & Douglas W. King, $325,380

David O. Moses to Charles B. Moses, $0

Cornerstone 70023 Holdings LLC to Tim R. & Nancy A. Oppel, $20,000

Anthony F. Lipani Rev. Trust to Daniel Kummerow & Lisa Lipani, $300,000

Diane L. Hoke & Lanecare, LLC to Timothy Hoover, $0

Stephen & Betty J. Castner to Timothy Hoover, $382,000

Steven R. & Paula M. Kieffer to Paula M. Kieffer Rev. Trust, $1

Middlesex

Janet Carol Henrie to Louise Madeline Henrie, William Robert Henrie, Douglas Joseph Henrie, Faye Margaret Henrie, Thomas James Henrie, John Brian Henrie, & Robert Peter Henrie, $0

Mary Lou Charland to Laura H. & Giuseppe Cardella, $300,000

Steven Rockcastle to Logan Rockcastle, $30,000

Richard J. Milham Jr. & Gary Polisseni to Lamphier Family Wealth Trust, $110,000

Alan & Isabell Posner to The Isabel Posner Living Trust, $1

Marine Body Guard, Inc. to Raymond H. & Miranda Beechner, $0

John & Shirley Rippel to Rhondee Mosch, $0

Milo

Penn Yan Assembly of God to Geisha L. Thorpe, $203,300

Jitka Standish to Anthony F. & Grace I. Iaquinto, $117,500

Tracey L. Knapp to TL Properties NY LLC, $0

Cindy A. Rapalee to Edwin R. III & Tammy L. Brooks, $150,000

Christopher L. Hunt & Mary E. Staudenmayer to Christopher L. Hunt & Mary E. Staudenmayer, $0

Jane E. Snyder to Terry R. & Carol L. Tears, $146,200

Richard C. Riviello to Gary M. Jr. & Michelle R. Broadhurst, $192,000

Robert E. & Ruth P. Davis Trust to Sarah Davis, $0

Joshua A. Doan to Joshua A. & Jennifer L. Doan, $0

Broville Properties, LLC to Donald J. Desrochers, $126,900

Kendall M. & Verna Joyce Burkholder to Country View Church, $0

Boleslaus Moskal to Boleslaus Morkal and Marlene K. Moskal Revocable Living Trust, $94,077.47

Peggy M. Christensen to Jennifer C. Clancy Trustee, $0

John E. & Theresa A. Gottshall to Melvin H. Hoover, Susan W. Hoover, & Merle D. Hoover, $230,000

A. Toole Family Trust to A. Toole Joint Rev. Trust, $1

Potter

James M. & Doris D. Johnson to James M. Johnson, $0

Andrew B. McDougal to Jay Ladue, LLC, $50,000

Gary T. & Bethene M. Burgert to Paula Katherine Frank Gift Trust, Nathan Paul Frank Gift Trust, Alexandra Katherine Frank Gift Trust, & RP-Flinrose LLC, $850,000

Starkey

John Fuller to Scott & Holly Stock, $0

Bernita R. Salamendra to Jarrett Butler, $134,500

Tracey L. Knapp to TL Properties NY LLC, $0

John H. Cooley to Heather Mackenzie Cook, $0

Carol J. Scism, William R. Burley, Cindy Povoski, & Holly Tomion to Cindy L. & Ronald A. Povoski, $0

Patricia A. Billirakis to Martin A. Gibson, $380,000

Gale Regina Motaski Trust to Michelle & Dale Everetts, $9,400

Reginald L. Davenport to Cleason H. & Angela Hoover, $140,000

Susan H. Gibson to Bryce D. Gibson & Melanie G. Webster, $0

Charles Sloan to Mark Mogavero, Melissa Mogavero, & Lane Chambers Mogavero, $60,000

Torrey

Peter Baker as Referee for Richard J. Kozlosky & Beverly L. Hange to 115 Grant JC LLC & KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, $156,000

Harold L. Jr. & Sheryl Schrock to Elizabeth Jezorski, Jennifer Lawton, & Lauren Schrock, $0