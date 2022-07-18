Joe Whiting Band to play Courthouse Concert July 27

Special to the Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN — The Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn series continue with the Joe Whiting Band headlining concert #6. This concert scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is located at the old courthouse on Main and Court streets. The concert is free.

What is a sure thing to say about “Jumpin’ Joe Whiting" is that he has been around! Starting way back in the '60s, he started with a garage band sound and claims his influences were Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Ray Charles. Since the days of AM radio pop, he has played house parties, concert halls, festivals, and around the corner bars. He has performed with the Bobby Comstock Band, the Savoy Brown band, and Van Halen. His claim to fame was being posted on Wheaties Cereal boxes.

Today, Joe explains that he enjoys putting on concerts locally and enjoys feedback. He is still writing songs and can tell when that right song feels good. Joe has personality, jokes around a lot, but always is professional as he plays his unique brand of blue-eyed soul. His enthusiasm and energy come alive in every concert that he performs. Joe and Band have CDs and other recordings available.

Bring your own lawn chair, and in case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the neighboring Baptist Church. Special sponsors for this concert are David and Barbara Allardice. Refreshment providers are St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and if you enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers, stop by the Baptist Church concession stand before the concert begins.

Featured artists for the Aug. 3 concert will be our local favorite, the Penn Yan Community Band