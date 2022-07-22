Affordable health screenings coming to Penn Yan

The Chronicle Express

Residents living in and around the Penn Yan, New York can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. American Legion Johnson-Costello Post 355 will host this community event on Aug. 23. The site is located at 2001 Himrod Road in Penn Yan.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.