COLLEGE NEWS (0727)

The Chronicle Express

McMahon graduates magna cum laude from Stony Brook University

STONY BROOK – Donald McMahon, of Penn Yan, graduated magna cum laude from Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Engineering Science.

A holder of a four-year, full-tuition Presidential Scholarship as a member of the Honors College, and a member of Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society, he was presented the Academic Excellence Award by the Materials Science and Chemical Engineering Department at its end-of-year awards ceremony.

Donald has been working at the Center for Thermal Spray Research (CTSR), a research facility at Stony Brook University sponsored by a consortium of thirty companies and government agencies, since the summer of 2021, and will be staying at Stony Brook University for another year to study for a Master of Science degree in Materials Science.

Congratulations to RIT graduates!

HENRIETTA – Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. The following local residents received degrees:

Aubrey Hill, of Hammondsport, received an MST in visual arts - all grades.

of Hammondsport, received an MST in visual arts - all grades. Ashley Wight, of Naples, received a BFA in illustration.

of Naples, received a BFA in illustration. Tyler Schwarz, of Stanley, received a BS in mechanical engineering.

of Stanley, received a BS in mechanical engineering. Jarett Alexander, of Penn Yan, received a BS in computer engineering technology.

of Penn Yan, received a BS in computer engineering technology. Madeline Pizzo, of Branchport, received an MBA in business administration.

of Branchport, received an MBA in business administration. Cameron Collins, of Penn Yan, received a BS/ME in mechanical engineering.

of Penn Yan, received a BS/ME in mechanical engineering. Trevor DeWall, of Stanley, received a BS in computing security.

of Stanley, received a BS in computing security. Belle Nguyen, of Keuka Park, received an MBA in business administration.

of Keuka Park, received an MBA in business administration. Max Perrin, of Bellona, received a BS in mechanical engineering technology.

Dailey named to SUNY Morrisville Dean's List

MORRISVILLE – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Brennan Dailey, of Penn Yan, an Agriculture Business Development - BBA major, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

Howell named to Ithaca College Dean's List

ITHACA – Ithaca College student Colin Howell, of Dundee, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Woodard named to Albright College Dean's List

READING, PA. -- Shelby Woodard, of Penn Yan, has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Albright College. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, Woodard studied Child and Family Studies and Psychology: Child Development with a minor in Music and Political Science during the spring semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three letter-graded courses during a semester.