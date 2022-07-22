COLLEGE NEWS (0727)
McMahon graduates magna cum laude from Stony Brook University
STONY BROOK – Donald McMahon, of Penn Yan, graduated magna cum laude from Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Engineering Science.
A holder of a four-year, full-tuition Presidential Scholarship as a member of the Honors College, and a member of Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society, he was presented the Academic Excellence Award by the Materials Science and Chemical Engineering Department at its end-of-year awards ceremony.
Donald has been working at the Center for Thermal Spray Research (CTSR), a research facility at Stony Brook University sponsored by a consortium of thirty companies and government agencies, since the summer of 2021, and will be staying at Stony Brook University for another year to study for a Master of Science degree in Materials Science.
Congratulations to RIT graduates!
HENRIETTA – Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. The following local residents received degrees:
- Aubrey Hill, of Hammondsport, received an MST in visual arts - all grades.
- Ashley Wight, of Naples, received a BFA in illustration.
- Tyler Schwarz, of Stanley, received a BS in mechanical engineering.
- Jarett Alexander, of Penn Yan, received a BS in computer engineering technology.
- Madeline Pizzo, of Branchport, received an MBA in business administration.
- Cameron Collins, of Penn Yan, received a BS/ME in mechanical engineering.
- Trevor DeWall, of Stanley, received a BS in computing security.
- Belle Nguyen, of Keuka Park, received an MBA in business administration.
- Max Perrin, of Bellona, received a BS in mechanical engineering technology.
Dailey named to SUNY Morrisville Dean's List
MORRISVILLE – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Brennan Dailey, of Penn Yan, an Agriculture Business Development - BBA major, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
Howell named to Ithaca College Dean's List
ITHACA – Ithaca College student Colin Howell, of Dundee, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
Woodard named to Albright College Dean's List
READING, PA. -- Shelby Woodard, of Penn Yan, has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Albright College. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, Woodard studied Child and Family Studies and Psychology: Child Development with a minor in Music and Political Science during the spring semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three letter-graded courses during a semester.