Penn Yan Community Band to play Courthouse Concert Aug. 3

Yates Concert Series

PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Community Band will entertain and delight us with its concert band sound of heart and soul. Concert #7 of the Yates Concert Series on the Courthouse Lawn will be held on Aug. 3 at 6:30 pm. The venue for this concert is the old courthouse lawn located on Court and Main streets in the Village of Penn Yan. There is no charge for this concert.

Community bands exist in every corner of the world and are key elements to our music culture. Where words fail, music speaks. The community band reunites those who have put away their musical instruments from high school, but for some reason, there is a desire to bring them out again. Maybe it was their good musical education that causes band members to locate and dust off those instruments, but herein lies a rich pool of amateur talent that should not be taken for granted.

The band is under the direction of hometown band teacher Jeff Stempien, and some of the band members are his former students. Surprisingly, many of the band members come from a large geographical area and from many walks of life. You can count on a variety of music from patriotic to pop. Here is a good chance to see your friends and neighbors doing what they love to do — sharing their gift of music.

Bring your own lawn chair, and in case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the neighboring Baptist Church. Special sponsor for this concert is Pinckney Hardware. Refreshment providers will be the Dundee Rotary Club. Stop by the Baptist Church’s hot dog stand and enjoy a light meal before the concert begins.

The next and grand finale of the concert series on August 10 will feature Beatles tribute band Mr. Mustard.