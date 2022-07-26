The Little Mermaid will become 'A Part of Your World'

Staff Reports

The Penn Yan Theatre Company’s Summer Youth Camp to stage Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. at Penn Yan Academy July 28, 29, and 30

PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Theatre Company’s Summer Youth Camp will stage Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. at Penn Yan Academy July 28, 29, and 30. The 60-minute musical is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The PYTCo Youth cast contains approximately 45 students led under the direction of Dusty Baker, PYTCo president.

“It’s been an honor taking over our annual camp in the past couple of years,” Baker stated. “When I was a kid, the camp was a highlight of my summers, and I can honestly say that is still true to this day. What we are able to accomplish in just 13 rehearsals amazes me each year.”

This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award-winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. The Little Mermaid Jr. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

A performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. is open to the public at Penn Yan Academy at 7 p.m from July 28 to 30. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at www.pytco.org or at the door. General admission is $10, or $8 for students and seniors.

The Penn Yan Theatre Company was formed in 1978 and the youth summer program began in 2004. PYTCo strives to provide theatrical opportunities and education for the people of Penn Yan, Yates County and beyond. In addition to their productions, they are the organization stewarding the revitalization of the historic Sampson Theatre on East Elm Street in Penn Yan. To learn more about their revitalization efforts, visit www.sampsontheatre.org.