Dundee Pop-up Food Pantry Aug. 12

DUNDEE — Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. has partnered with Foodlink to provide fooddistribution as a Pop-up Food Pantry from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn,656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

Requirements for clients:

• Pre-Registration: Pre-registration is required! Register online at 8/12/22 Pop Up Pantry Registration, Dundee | Eventbrite or call Pro Action Yates OFA at: 315-279-4321. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

• Income information is requested to allow us to continue to receive and distribute USDA products.

• This will be a drive-through model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

• Due to town equipment needing to be moved, please do not arrive prior to 9 a.m.

If you go:

WHAT: Pop-up Food Pantry

WHEN: 10 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee