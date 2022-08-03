Digital Marketing for Small Businesses seminar set

The Chronicle Express

Digital marketing should be a top priority for your business, but we all know it's not easy navigating all the different tactics, figuring our what works for your business, and changing trends.

Gain insightful and powerful knowledge on digital marketing strategies geared for small business owners and employees during this seminar put on by Keuka College. This seminar is meant to be hands on, so please bring your lap top/device where you have access to your Google and social media accounts.

Some key topics that will be covered:

Google My Business

Social Media Tactics

Paid/Boosted Posts Best Practices

Pete Bekisz, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing at Keuka College, will be our presenting speaker for the afternoon. He is an active community volunteer and serves on the boards of Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes and the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board. In addition, he has served as a volunteer mentor to Rochester-area teen entrepreneurs through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy. Prior to coming to Keuka College, Pete held positions at AOL Time Warner, Messenger Post Media, and Ignite Worldwide Inc. He has provided consulting services to the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, Kenneth Crosby Companies, Kate Gleason College of Engineering at the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a number of small businesses in the Finger Lakes.

Light afternoon snacks will be provided. Stay and participate in in the YCCC Business After Hours following this event.

Register at https://business.yatesny.com/events/details/growth-series-digital-marketing-for-small-businesses-5552

The Growth Series program is sponsored by Lyons National Bank and Keuka College.

If you go:

WHAT: Digital Marketing for Small Businesses

WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10

WHERE: Keuka College at the Keuka Commons (Room 133)

REGISTER: $20 for Yates County Chamber of Commerce members , $30 for non-Chamber members. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Aug. 5 at Growth Series - Digital Marketing for Small Businesses