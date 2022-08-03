Keuka Lake Music Festival to hold final concerts of the season

Staff Reports

KEUKA LAKE — The Keuka Lake Music Festival's final concerts of the season are as follows:

Prokofiev & Brahms Sonatas for Cello & Piano

Featuring Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, and Benjamin Hopkins, piano.

Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. in Norton Chapel. General admission, $25: students and children, free.

Brahms Double Concerto

Featuring Dylan Kennedy, violin, and Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, and Evan Meccarello conducting the Keuka Lake Music Festival Chamber Orchestra.

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. in Norton Chapel. General admission, $25: students and children, free.

Happy Hour Concert at The Finger Lakes Boating Museum

String chamber music performed by rising star musicians from both near and far! Tickets include concert, refreshments, and admission to the museum.

Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum. General admission, $35: FLBM Members, $30.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit KeukaMusic.org.