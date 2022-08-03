Required Boating Safety Course offered in Watkins Glen

Staff Reports

SENECA LAKE — A boating safety course that leads to the required New York State boating certificate is now taking registrations.

The eight-hour course is presented by the Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club. The sessions will be at the Watkins Glen Yacht Club, located past the Clute Park Community Center in Watkins Glen. The schedule is Thursdays, Aug. 18 and 25, from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m. On Aug. 27, class participants are also invited to an optional session on power boat familiarization from 10 a.m. to noon.

Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required. The fee is $25. Participants will receive a comprehensive student guide and resource book.

To register, contact Jim McGinnis, ABC-FLX director of education, at seo@abc-flx.org or call 607-346-5408. Registration may also be done online at https://www.usps.org/cgi-bin-nat/eddept/800/getregformx.cgi?C-20964.

To legally operate a motorized vessel in New York, including personal watercraft, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, is required to have a state Boater Safety Education Certificate. By 2025, everyone, regardless of age, must have a state safety certificate to operate a motorized vessel. The minimum age to earn a safety certificate is 10.

For more information about America’s Boating Club, go to www.abc-flx.org or on Facebook at America’s Boating Club-Finger Lakes Chapter.