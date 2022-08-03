Six receive Service Excellence Awards from Thompson Hospital

CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team (SET) recently announced the 2022 third-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards.

Individuals receiving the awards were:

Adam Dickerson of Canandaigua, biomedical technician, Facility Services

Liz Fellows of Naples, clinical secretary, OB/GYN

Margaret Fowler of Naples, webmaster/digital coordinator, Corporate Communications

Amber Lane of Manchester, certified nursing assistant, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Skilled-Transitional Unit

Tonya Moon of Macedon, patient care technician, hospital floor 3 West

Kerry Westerfield of Himrod, assistant nurse manager, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Skilled-Transitional Unit.

The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. The SET selects award recipients quarterly, after reviewing system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and coworkers.

Each recipient of the Service Excellence Award is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site and is featured in CEO presentations as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and in its internal newsletter.