Take a 'Walk Through History' at Yates County History Center cemetery tour

Yates County History Center

BENTON — The Yates County History Center's annual Walk Through History cemetery tour is slated to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Benton Rural Cemetery on Havens Corners Road in Benton, with a rain date of Saturday, Aug. 20.

You can learn about what life was like in the early days of Yates County from some of the people who were there, including memories from our pioneers and tales of murder and betrayal. See and hear them share their stories and talk about a few of the moments that shaped our local history.

Admission costs $10 per person or $20 per family. For more information, contact the History Center at 315-536-7318 or www.ycghs@yatespast.org. You can follow the History Center on Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr.