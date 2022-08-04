Mr. Mustard to cap Courthouse Concert season Aug. 10

Yates Concert Series

PENN YAN — The Yates Summer Concert Series concludes its series with a return performance by Beatles tribute band Mr. Mustard. This concert takes place Wednesday, Aug. 10, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the old courthouse lawn located at Court and Main streets in the Village of Penn Yan. There is no charge to enter. Special sponsors for this concert are ServU Credit Union and The Loyal Order of the Moose.

Mr. Mustard Band will take you on a magical mystery tour where they will perform all Beatles music, period. Remember the White Album, "Revolver," "Abbey Road," and "Rubber Soul"? The Beatles created music that changed a generation and captured a time that created memories in the hearts and souls of its listeners; yet, it also is about having fun, dancing, and sing-alongs because you remember most of the words to all the Beatles’ songs. Mr. Mustard has strong vocals and will make you laugh, cry, and reflect on a time worth remembering. You and your kids and your kid’s kids will keep this music alive in perpetuity with the key message being “All You Need is Love.”

Bring your own lawn chair and in case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the neighboring Baptist Church. Special Refreshment Providers will be PYTCo. Stop by the Baptist Church hot dog concession stand and have a light dinner before the concert begins.

The Yates Concert Series Committee would like to thank all those who sponsored, supported and attended any and all concerts this season. We welcome any comments, advice, or suggestions of bands for future concerts. Please contact Barb Stewart at 315-536-8079 or Lynn Overgaard at 315-536-7963. You can also check us out on Facebook at Yates Concert Series. See you next summer!