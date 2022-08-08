DAR honor American Revolution veteran

The first of grave markings before 1776-2026 Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution

YATES COUNTY — In honor of one of our Revolutionary War soldiers who is buried in Yates County, the membership of the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a special event to mark the grave of Achilles Comstock Saturday, July 30 at the Yatesville Cemetery.

Private Comstock served in the Revolutionary War from Connecticut. He came to Jerusalem in Yates County in 1797 and purchased 400 acres of land in 1799. His descendant and newest Chapter member, Carol Comstock Bussell, will be joining us for this grave marking.

Achilles Comstock

Achilles Comstock was born Nov. 26, 1757 in New Milford, Litchfield, Connecticut to Samuel and Elizabeth Baldwin Comstock. The DAR also recognizes Samuel Comstock, who died in Connecticut, for his patrioticservice during the Revolutionary War.

According to the DAR, Achilles served as a private in the Revolutionary War in the 5th Conn. Regiment for seven years, as well as being a Ranger in warfare against the Tories and border raiders. After the war, in 1784, he married Sarah Botsford, also from Litchfield. They had two daughters: Apphia and Martha, and one son, Israel. Achilles and his family moved to Hopeton, near Seneca Lake in 1797. Both daughters and Sarah were followers of the Publick Universal Friend, Jemima Wilkinson, but Achilles was a dedicated Methodist. Along with Sarah’s brothers, Elnathan Jr. and Benajah Botsford, Achilles was able to purchase 400 acres of land from the Friend’s holdings in Jerusalem in 1799. This secured land for his descendants.

According to Cleveland’s History and Directory of Yates County “Achilles was a prominent citizen and most of the time in the early years from 1803-1815 held some town office, usually the Commissioner of Highways.” Achilles Comstock died Nov 30, 1832, in Jerusalem: a patriot, a pioneer and a prominent citizen.

Yates County Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church read Resolution No. 284-22, passed by the legislature July 11.

To: RECOGNIZE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE GU-YA-NO-GA CHAPTER, NATIONAL SOCIETY OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (NSDAR)WHEREAS, the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was founded in Penn Yan, New York on December 18, 1922 by 19 civic minded women who named the Chapter for a Seneca Indian whose neighbors prized his friendship, loyalty and hospitality; andWHEREAS, the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter is part of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution founded in Washington, DC on October 11, 1890 and incorporated by an Act of Congress; andWHEREAS, the Mission of the National Society, and local Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter, NSDAR, is “to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence; to promote an enlightened public opinion, and to foster true patriotism and love of country” and recognizes the sacrifices of those soldiers, citizens, and families who served in the Revolutionary War (1776-1783);NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Yates County Legislature recognizes the 100th anniversary of the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter, NSDAR, and congratulates the membership on this eventful occasion.

The Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is a non-profit, non-political organization of women who can trace lineal descent from a man or woman who rendered service to the country during the Revolutionary War. The mission of the DAR is to promote historical preservation, education and patriotism. The local Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter, NSDAR will celebrate its 100th anniversary in December 2022. Honoring Achilles Comstock was just the first of several special events planned throughout the year to commemorate the centennial.