August is 'Finger Lakes Wine Month'

Finger Lakes Wine Alliance

FINGER LAKES — The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Wine Trails of Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga Lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, invite you to celebrate the second annual Finger Lakes Wine Month.

Through specialty tastings and unique experiences, anniversary parties, wine dinners and more, the organizations have partnered together to remind the world how great the Finger Lakes wine region and its wines are and ask the world to celebrate the unforgettable Finger Lakes wine region.

“We are very excited that our organizations have decided to partner again, continuing this region-wide promotion,” said Katherine Chase, executive director of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail. Kyle Pallischeck, executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance couldn’t agree more; “The first year of this promotion was a huge success, due largely in part to the collaborative efforts of our organizations,” she said. “Kicking off the second year, it’s safe to say we are all excited to increase the visibility of the Finger Lakes wine region and can’t wait to continue Finger Lakes Wine month year after year!”

New in 2022, t-shirts and stickers were created with original artwork from local graphic artist, Paulina Garces Reid of Garces Design in Penn Yan. Items can be purchased online for shipping or local pickup at https://www.flxdesigns.com/flx-wine-month.

Participating wineries will be easily identified by flying a Finger Lakes Wine Month flag for the entire month of August. Specials, promotions and events planned for the month will be listed on www.flxwinemonth.com, shared on social media by the participating organizations and wineries, and with the hashtag #flxwinemonth.

About the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance

Founded in 2004, Finger Lakes Wine Alliance is a not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to increase the visibility and reputation of the Finger Lakes region, its wines and wineries. Composed of 35+ member wineries, the alliance offers a wide range of programs including marketing events and educational seminars.