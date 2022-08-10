FROM PAGES PAST - 1947: Penn Yan airshow tops in thrills

Yates County History Center

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902)

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visitwww.yatespast.org.

150 Years Ago

August 8 1872

Firemen’s Excursion to Hammondsport - The Keuka Fire Co. No. 1 and Elsworth Hose have their annual ride on Thursday next, August 8, on the Steamer Yates, leaving Penn Yan at 7 a.m. and returning at 7 p.m. This is one of the best companies in the State and one that is an honor to any town, being composed principally of our business men. Believing in an occasional day’s recreation, they agreed upon an annual ride and parade. This year they will parade in Hammondsport upon arrival of the steamer. It is expected that they will be received by the town authorities of Hammondsport on their arrival, and parade thro’ its principal streets and return to Grove Spring for dinner. Citizens especially are invited to accompany at excursion rates.

Not quite drowned - Mrs. Trip, the lady who presides over the cuisine of the Steuben, was accidently precipitated from the deck at the Ark into the lake a few days since. It was more of a baptism that she had bargained for, and when she was rescued from the miry clay of unbelief, she was nearly strangled but soon recovered.

A Fire – Last Friday night about one o’clock, a fire was discovered at the rear extremity of the house of Franklin E. Smith, on Main Street. The fire department rallied promptly and the steamer soon extinguished the fire after it began to play. It was about ten minutes firing up. The frame structure in the rear of the main brick edifice was consumed and little farther damage was done, except in the removal of goods from the building. In fact so effective was the work of the steamer, that the frame of the woodhouse was left standing. There is no doubt abundant insurance to cover the loss. Of the origin of the fire there is a strong suspicion that it was kindled by incendiary hands for purposes of plunder. It is not pleasant to reflect that we have among us somebody capable of the crime of arson. In the building that burned, two persons were sleeping, who were awakened by the smoke and flame, and escaped without their clothing. The barns of Mr. Thompson were greatly exposed and were only saved from taking fire by water thrown on the roof in pails before the fire steamer was got in operation.

100 Years Ago

August 9, 1922

PENN YAN HAS SPENT MORE THAN $600,000 IN NEW RESIDENCES, FACTORIES AND IMPROVEMENTS DURING YEAR: Forty-seven New Houses Erected; Many More Needed. New Streets Are Being Laid Out and Many Properties Improved. Village Is Recognized as Finest Trading Point in Western New York, and Its Stores Would Indeed Be Creditable to Any Small City - The citizens of Penn Yan have spent around $600,000(about $10.5 million in current value) in factories, business blocks, paving, dwellings, garages, for additions to old factories, business blocks and dwellings in the past year. These figures include construction on buildings only within the village limits, excepting the case of the Municipal water plant (strictly a village affair), which have been completed or started before August 1, 1921, or before August 1, 1922. The forty-seven new houses erected during this year represent an expenditure of close to $230,000 (ca. $4 million). The paving of the three streets will cost the village approximately $49,650 (ca. $800,000). About $261,000 ($4.5 million today) has been spent during this same period in erecting new or adding to old business blocks and factories. A survey of the entire village reveals the fact that Penn Yan is experiencing a surprisingly large business boom.

Penn Yan Personals - Charles Gruber, brother of Mrs. Joseph Craugh, fractured his wrist recently while cranking a Ford car.

The Farmer’s Wife - Do you want your daughter to marry a farmer? The Farmer’s Wife, a monthly magazine with a circulation of over 750,000, wanted to find out, so editors announced in its January issue that prize money to the extent of $500 would be offered for the best 68 answers submitted. The question, as asked, was, “If you had a daughter of marriageable age, would you, in the light of your own experience, want her to marry a farmer?” At noon March 1, over 7,000 letters were opened. In answer to the question 94 percent, voted yes, and 6 percent no. If the 7,000 letters received are representative of the industry as a whole, they indicate that farming, after all, is the best profession in the world; for where, pray, is there another line where the parents would advise their daughters to marry men who are to lead the kind of lives they have led? Some of the replies from those voting “yes” were: Baby life thrives in the country; A living for family always sure; Farmer and wife home and business partners; Children learn laws of reproduction naturally and cleanly; Divorce and crime at a minimum; Children grow up with their life's work; Large percent of world leaders are country bred; Real neighbors in the country; If husband dies, wife can go on with business; Farmer and wife own boss. Those voting “no” mentioned: Never made money but never had the chance; A farmer cannot support my daughter; Never a leisure hour; Husband has to be a farmer and nothing else; Lack of amusement; Long working hours; Farm woman not social equal of city sister; A life without recompense. It will be noted that the tone of the two replies differ. Those voting "yes" have their minds upon their children and the clean life with farming offers them; those voting "no" still hanker for the cities and the shame therein. They have no business on the farm. Nor do we believe they will be happy in the city.

75 Years Ago

August 1947

Water Carnival at Red Jacket Park Planned Aug. 31 - The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a water carnival to be given off the waterfront at Red Jacket Park the last Sunday of the month, Aug. 31. Floyd Tillman has been named head of the committee in charge of the program which will start at 2 o’clock. According to Mr. Tillman the program will include such events as aqua-planing, surfboard riding, water skiing, and possible speedboat races. It will be the first time such water activities have ever been staged at this end of Keuka Lake. Taking part in the program will be Robert Winters and John Andrews doing a team act on surf boards. Mrs. Winters will attempt to ride a surf board standing on a chair. Morris Burke will also attempt to stay on an aquaplane while standing on his head. Mr. Tillman will do a water ski act, attempting to ride on one ski. He will also carry a partner on his shoulders during part of the act. Robert Benson of Penn Yan and “Doc” Carey of Elmira are cooking up some aqua plane stunts. Altogether, the committee hopes for about two hours of water events. Mr. Tillman adds that if there is anyone in the community who can do any kind of water act or stunt and who is willing to demonstrate his ability, they would like to have them in the show. There is no money involved in any way. All acts will be put on for free without prizes or awards and the public is invited to the show in the same way. As the committee explains, “We like to do this sort of thing and some folks like to watch.”

Penn Yan Airshow Tops in Thrills Entertainment - The Penn Yan Flying Club’s second annual airshow lived up to all the committee had promised and more. The program was fast moving and thrilling, with sufficient touches of comedy, especially the “Colonel," to keep everyone amused and in good humor. Adding very considerably to the enjoyment of the occasion was the ad lib announcing of Ross Weller from Rochester. Mayor Mervin Rapalee brought greetings on behalf of the Flying Club and Penn Yan village, commenting that the excellent flying weather had been especially arranged by the village board—but was really just ordinary Penn Yan weather, at that. The participants in the various events, like fox hunting, were brought to the mike and introduced, as were the stunt fliers, club officials, and others. Paul Gray, who made a very successful parachute jump, landing right in the center of the airport, refused to come to the mike. Brave enough to step out into 3,000 feet of nothingness, he didn’t choose to face the crowd waiting to applaud him. Marvin Allison's wing walking act brought bated breath and gasps from the watchers who had an added and unrehearsed thrill when the plane lost altitude so rapidly during the “starting a dead engine in mid-air" event that Marv had to climb back into the cockpit very rapidly while the pilot made a dead-stick landing. Another time he did the job just as scheduled. Most of the crowd missed the tragedy at the end of the day when a plane piloted by Rodney Angell of RD, Stanley, crashed during the balloon busting contest and critically injured the pilot.

Seen and Heard in Penn Yan and Vicinity - Carol Braman, of 325 East Elm Street, found several small new potatoes growing on an old potato, stored in the vegetable bin. The freak is displayed in The Chronicle-Express shop window.

50 Years Ago

August 10, 1972

School Board Acts on Resignations - On the Penn Yan School board agenda for Wednesday, (Aug. 9) meeting are the resignations tendered by Robert Torns, junior high school, instrumental instructor as of June 30; Philp McInnis, psychologist, July 17; and Paul Parkman, junior high school art instructor, Aug. 1. Also resignations will be considered from Stephen Breuer, assistant football coach; Richard Rothfuss, bowling and assistant track; William LaRock, junior high basketball; and Thomas Smart, assistant wrestling. The superintendent offered the following appointments, transfers and continuance: James Johnston, from assistant varsity football coach to head junior varsity; David Karweck, assistant varsity football; William Finnigan, assistant junior varsity football; William LaRock, junior high basketball and varsity track; Donald Meyer, varsity baseball; Harry LaGrett, junior varsity baseball; Steve Andrus, tennis, and David Payne, golf. New teachers will be greeted and participate in an orientation program Aug. 31. A dinner meeting will be held for the new instructors and members of the Board of Education also on Aug. 31.

Officers Elected by Parish Group - Anthony Pizzenti, 313 North Ave., was elected president of the newly formed St. Michael’s Parish Council at its first meeting Monday night in St. Michael’s School. Other officers, named to his staff, are John Quinn, vice president; Mrs. Ignatius Scott, recording secretary; and Mrs. Frank Condella, corresponding secretary. Council members appointed for each of the seven standing committees were: Kenneth Berkes. Carol Killian, Sister Judith, and the Rev. William Cosgrove, religious education; Mrs. Scott, human development; James Ashe, Parish life; Mr. Quinn, Patrick Flynn, and Mr. Ashe, finance; Mrs. Wilfred Fitzpatrick and Dick Curbeau, liturgy; Mr. Flynn, buildings and grounds; and school board members, education.

Youngsters Plan Benefit Carnival - A Neighborhood Carnival will be held Aug. 12 at 150 Seneca St., with proceeds to be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of America. It is open to the public and designed especially for the younger set. The Carnival, which opens at 2 p.m., will feature such games as sponge throwing, sharp shooting, darts, penny pitching. There will be a six-pound candy bar and a doll as well as other items for sale. Sue Ridley, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Louis C. Ridley will be Ringmaster, assisted by Kim Sisson, Billy, Lonnie and Capri Sampson, and Louis Ridley Jr.