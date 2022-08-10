HeatSmart FLX South sets 2022 Open-House Series

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Yates County

Four heat pump energy efficiency tours remain in August and September

PENN YAN – HeatSmart FLX South would like to take this opportunity to announce that the Summer 2022 Open-House series has four remaining in-person tours scheduled this August and September.

Enjoy free, family-friendly, in-person opportunities to check out heat pumps for clean heating and cooling. Visit your neighbor's home or local small business and find out why they decided to “Heat Smart, Cool Smart,” ask questions, and see the technology.

Open-Houses in-person will run for three hours with mini-tours provided as folks accumulate; you may come and go throughout this time as you please. Complimentary KN95 masks will be provided; please respect each homeowner’s/business’ wishes. Complementary light snacks will be provided.

Participants at each tour will be entered into a raffle for a $10 gift card to a local hardware store. People who attend three or more events will be entered for a $50 gift card.

Pre-registration is not required but encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome.

Upcoming Events

August

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, Schuyler with David and Mary Martin at 5236 County Road 4, Burdett – Partial Home Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split

Monday, Aug. 22, 2-5 p.m., Steuben with Kevin Gallagher at 2880 Chequers Circle, Big Flats - Heat Pump Water Heater (self-install)

September

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1-4 p.m., Schuyler with the Village Hall of Montour Falls at 408 Main St., Montour Falls - Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2-5 p.m., Schuyler with Liz Martin and Matthew Glen at 3859 Dugue Road, Hector - Air Source Heat Pump Mini-Split & Heat Pump Water Heater

HeatSmart FLX South program

HeatSmart FLX South is helping families, small businesses and non-profits choose clean heating and cooling solutions and to reduce their energy costs, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and increase health and safety. Through free consultations with residents and business the program connects folks to free energy audits (for homes)/low-cost energy studies (for businesses), weatherization, and energy efficiency upgrades tailored to each person. The goal is for more residents and businesses to adopt heat pump equipment for clean heating and cooling to lower energy use for consumers and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

HeatSmart FLX South serves Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates counties, in cooperation with the Cooperative Extension Associations of those counties and is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Clean Heating & Cooling Communities program. Contact HeatSmart FLX South via e-mail at heatsmartflxs@cornell.edu or call 607-535-7161 x3223 for more information. Or go online to www.heatsmartflxsouth.org/events to register.

