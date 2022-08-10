The Chronicle-Express 1824-2022

Staff Reports

198-year-old Yates County weekly newspaper to cease publication Sept. 14

PENN YAN — The Chronicle-Express, a weekly newspaper published in Penn Yan and serving Yates County readers, will cease publication with the Sept. 14 issue.

The newspaper dates back to 1824 and the establishment of the Yates County Chronicle. As Yates County grew, so did The Chronicle. Its prosperity was reflected in the construction of one of Penn Yan's largest business blocks, The Chronicle Building, which still stands at the corner of Main and Water streets. Other area papers were later consolidated with the Chronicle: the Gorham New Age in 1902, and the Rushville Chronicle in 1905. The current hyphenated name, The Chronicle-Express, was the result of the 1926 consolidation with The Penn Yan Express, a smaller paper established in 1866 following the Civil War.

The decision to close The Chronicle-Express comes in the wake of the November 2019 merger of two newspaper companies — GateHouse Media and Gannett. GateHouse acquired Gannett; the merged company chose to retain Gannett as its name. GateHouse had owned The Chronicle-Express and The Daily Messenger in Canandaigua. Gannett had owned the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

The shuttering of The Chronicle-Express, Gannett New York State Editor Michael Kilian said, stems from the continued impact of digital transformation on media companies and news outlets.

"This is not an easy decision. It is always a sad day when a news publication shuts down, particularly one with the rich history and decades of commitment of The Chronicle-Express,” said Michael Kilian, who is also executive editor of the Democrat and Chronicle.

"The Daily Messenger and the D&C will commit to providing Penn Yan-area coverage of government actions, restaurants, tourism, and growth and development issues," Kilian said.

Residents of Penn Yan and Yates County are welcome to subscribe to the Democrat and Chronicle and/or The Daily Messenger. Subscriptions are available for digital readership. Ask if either newspaper is delivered in your area. To subscribe to the D&C, visit https://cm.democratandchronicle.com/specialoffer or call 1-800-790-9565. To subscribe to The Daily Messenger, visit https://cm.mpnnow.com/specialoffer or call 1-800-790-9565.