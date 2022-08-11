Bluff Point Association cancels meeting, continues activities

Bluff Point Association

The Bluff Point Association of Keuka Lake was formed in 1988 to address common issues that are unique to the geography and development of this very unusual area of the Finger Lakes, located in the Town of Jerusalem. The group’s annual meeting will again be cancelled this year.

With no annual meeting this year and the loss of the newsletter editor, annual dues of $15 will be suspended and memberships “frozen." However, if members are so inclined, dues will be gratefully accepted by sending them to: Bluff Point Assoc., P.O. Box 72, Bluff Point, NY 14478.

The Board and its committee members continue some of their many activities throughout the year:

The BPA does road clean-up of the area on Route 54A near the Esperanza Mansion area twice a year. This fall's cleanup is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m., and next spring's cleanup will be Monday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m.

The BPA also participates in the Yates County Christmas fundraiser for local families.

The BPA has installed two large informational signs, one geographical and one historical, at the Route 54A scenic overlook near Branchport. Please stop and check them out when driving by. We continue to clean and maintain those signs to keep them looking new.

The Board continues to meet and will discuss any issues that are brought forward. You may contact us through the “contact us” form on the BPA website - www.bluffpoint.org.

Our annual meeting will be back in July 2023. Meanwhile, enjoy our beautiful lake and all it has to offer, and have a great summer!