FROM PAGES PAST - 1972: Twister hits Fergusons Corners

Yates County History Center

150 Years Ago

August 15, 1872

Advertisements: Medicinal - AN ANALYTICAL PHYSICIAN can be consulted at his Office as follows: Penn Yan, Benham House, Monday, the 23d of September. Dr. WHITE treats successfully Scrofula, Hip Disease, Fever Sores, Ulcers, Paralysis, Rheumatism, Fits, Nervous Maladies, Female Difficulties, Diseases of the Lung, Throat, Heart, and Liver, Diseases of the Kidneys, Running from the Ears, Inflammation of the Eyes, and all forms of Catarrh. The above diseases we make a specialty. Our practice is founded on truths of twenty-five years standing, differs from all others. No trifling with human existence, sacrificing life by experiment. — We know, when we examine a patient, the cause of the disease, and remedies to remove it, not by guessing, but by knowing. Consultation free.

Jottings - A one-armed woman, near Addison, in Steuben County, on Sunday last picked thirty-six quarts of huckleberries and killed seven rattlesnakes.

Jottings - The Great Penn Yan Trot will take place August 28th and 29th. The premiums to be awarded amount to $2,000 (about $50,000 today): Three trots each day for purses, one of $400 ($10,000) and two each of ($7,500) for each day. A number of excellent horses will be here and take part in the trotting; N. Thompson is President of the Association, O. C. Knapp, Secretary and John Lewis, Treasurer. The track is in good condition and some good trotting may be anticipated.

100 Years Ago

August 16, 1922

Ingersoll House Anniversary - The first annual meeting of the Ingersoll Community House at Dresden was held Friday evening. Officers for the ensuing year were chosen as follows: Calvin J. Huson, president; Mrs. Harvey Mittower, first vice-president; Mrs. Charles Bowyer, second vice-president; Dr. George E. Welker, treasurer; Wm. L. Sharp, secretary. It was voted to increase the library from its present 50 volumes to 3,000 volumes. Charles H. Betts, of Lyons, agreed to furnish 50 volumes.

“Information” at Telephone Office Not General Information Bureau: One Man Wanted to Know When the Telephone Booth Went up, “Watch the Baby, Please, While I Call On My Neighbor.” How to Can Corn, and Many Other Things – Although the local telephone company does advertise that it is here to serve the public and even though its employees are intelligent young women, yet the company never intended that its “Information” should be a general information bureau. But apparently some of the subscribers in this district expect that “Information” knows everything and furthermore demands that she act as nurse, maid, cook, station agent, and land knows what not. Here are some of the questions which have been made and requests that have been asked of the Penn Yan “Information” and operators during the last year or so: “Has that little yellow house on Dake Street got a telephone?” “What time does the two o’clock train leave?” “How is the Indian-Yankee game coming out?” “What time does the next trolley go?” “Which way do I go to get to the Pennsylvania station?” “Is the train from the north on time?” “What time does the band concert begin tonight?” “When will the doctor be back from the South?” “What picture is on at the Elmwood tonight?” “What is the number of the man that just called me?” “What’s all the commotion about on the four corners?” At one time a man stood in the telephone booth in the Arcade for a long time and then finally called up “Information” to ask, “What time does the elevator go up?” Again a lady asked “Information” how to can corn. A short time ago a mother wanted to call on a sick neighbor and since she could not take her baby along, she left the baby carriage near the telephone and left the receiver down, requesting that central call her at the neighbor’s house if the baby should cry. Under the federal system some time ago, it was possible for the girls to do some of these things, but under the consolidated system, strict rules forbid their answering any such ridiculous questions or doing any of the family nursing or cooking. “Information” can not give the time of day, but she is allowed to report fires. Her real business is to give numbers either not listed in the telephone book or those changed since the last publication. She may tell a subscriber where to look for a number but never what the number is, when it is printed in the book. It requires two girls generally to handle the local information calls.

75 Years Ago

August 21, 1947

No Signs of Polio Epidemic Here As Yet - Infantile paralysis in the Finger Lakes area continues to remain at low incidence, according to Dr. William R. Donovan, acting district state health officer of the New York State Department of Health. Although three cases have been reported in this area, they are widely separated as to time of onset and distance. Two cases have been reported in Ontario County and one in Seneca County. A report received from the State Health department indicates that during the week ending Aug. 17, only 27 cases were reported in all of New York state, exclusive of New York city. Infantile paralysis remains scattered and has not appeared in epidemic proportion anywhere in the country. It is recommended that overactivity and prolonged over-exertion be avoided during this current spell of hot weather.

Consider Enlarging Yates County Hospital: Board Met Wednesday - Would Provide New Approach and Entrance - The board of managers and the directors of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial hospital met Wednesday evening in Penn Yan to review the new plans for an addition to the hospital which would increase its capacity by some 20 beds and provide several other improvements regarded as a necessity. The new set of plans take advantage of additional space made available by the recent purchase of the Ramsey property, immediately adjoining the hospital grounds on the south and west. An easy and safe new approach from North Liberty Street would replace the present hazardous inclined approach to the hospital from North Main and plenty of parking space for the cars of visitors would be available south of the new hospital wing, about where the Yates County laboratory now stands. Doctors and employees would use the present parking plot, located north of the new wing. From the new driveway would be an entrance directly to the receiving department and another to the emergency room of the new wing. The public would use a new entrance leading directly from the parking area to the present office, or the main entrance from Main Street. The basement floor of the new wing, which would extend west from the center of the present structure for some 100 feet, would contain a modern laundry and storage rooms, chiefly. The first floor would accommodate the county laboratory in the west end, an emergency room, basal metabolism and electric-cardiograph room, also staff room and a conference room. The second floor would provide rooms for 16 beds and a solarium facing West. The third and top floor would provide for 13 beds and also for a new nursery, which would also occupy a part of the present building, adjacent to a remodeled maternity department. The new wing would also contain an elevator. The plans call for relatively few changes in the present hospital building, which was erected following World War I as a countywide memorial to the Yates men and women who served in the armed forces. The ground floor would remain the same, but the present wooden stairway leading up through the building would be replaced by new fire-proof stairs in the new section. The present elevator would be retained. Doors leading to the operating rooms on the first floor would be by-passed by an alteration in the corridor. A labor room will be added to the present maternity department, if present plans carry, making it more convenient for simultaneous births. The new nursery would be considerably larger than the present one. The addition would be about 40 by 100 feet and of material matching the present brick building. It would increase the capacity of the hospital by about a third and allow additional services not now possible. Complete details of the plan have yet to be worked out. Much of the thought at Wednesday’s meeting concerned possible methods of financing the proposed county-wide improvement.

50 Years Ago

August 17, 1972

Twister Hits Fergusons Corners - The twister which struck our area did considerable damage to shade trees last week on Wednesday. Three inches of rain fell in a very short time. Most of the roof was torn from a pole barn on the Vern Johncox farm, and a tractor was moved several feet. Four window panes were blown from windows in the Jack Tomion home thus permitting considerable water to enter the home. They also lost four shade trees. The Ferguson-Hall Road was closed by trees which were blown across the road at both the Merrill Tomion and Stanton Secor residences. The twister extended about a mile north, east and west of the four corners. Two trees were blown against the Hubert Hey home. All homes within the radius of the storm lost either trees or large branches.

To the Editor: With the school year coming upon us fast I would very much like to comment on the state of Penn Yan Academy. I entered the school in the fall of 1968. At this time the so-called “school spirit” ran high. I attribute this to the fact that the majority of the student body really cared about Penn Yan Academy. They were proud of their school. In the past year or so PRIDE has become a standing joke. The majority of the students could care less what happened to the school or anyone in it. I would just like to add that it is the duty of the few students who do care to find why the others don’t. They should see to it that Student Council (which is no longer) becomes a governing body in the Academy. It is also the duty of the taxpayers to find out why the students don’t care anymore. The answer will be found in the school and I certainly hope that it is found soon. ~ Sincerely, Carla Kreutziger, 1972 Graduate of Penn Yan Academy.

Softball Practice, Pet Show Highlights at Larham Playground~ by Linda Larham. The rain hindered our Monday morning activities but by noon we were able to continue on our schedule. Tuesday morning we practiced softball and began organizing our annual carnival. Plaster of Paris molds were the highlight of the latter part of the morning. After lunch we had a watermelon seed spitting contest. On our first group Fred Corey spit his seed the farthest, Rod Culver came in second, and Tammy McMichael, third. Ted McMichael spit his seed the farthest in the second group. David Armstrong came in second and Terry McMichael third. Wednesday morning we practiced softball, and then before we went home for lunch, there were red, blue, pink and white dots in the sky. We were holding our balloon contest. Up, Up, the wind took them until they were out of sight. In the afternoon we traveled to St. Mike’s where our B team was victorious in a close game 10-8. Team A and our girls team won by a forfeit. Thursday morning we held a Dog Show. Most talented and best groomed went to Cathy Spencer. Quietest went to Rod Culver, Kim Andrews - smallest and most playful; Judy Manley - most frisky; Janet Sokolowski - biggest and most playful and Sandy Spencer – littlest. In the afternoon we held a Monster Gathering! The skinniest monster went to Martha Donnells; Billy and Rod Culver - most original; Robbie Osborne – cleanest; Jerry Manley – scariest; Danny Condella - shortest monster; Rhonda Depew - most realistic and Mike Cincotta - biggest monster. After the monster gathering we went on a Monster hunt! The first ones each were Martha Donnells and Robbie Osborne. Second were Donna Osborne, Tammy and Sue Depew, Shelly and Kerry Houck, Rhonda Depew, and Tom Washburn. Third were Mike Cincotta, Jerry Manley, John Race and Mike Osborne. We painted and made additional plans Friday morning Friday morning for our carnival.