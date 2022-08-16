Penn Yan FFA Chapter and members to be recognized at National Convention

Carlie Bossard, Penn Yan Academy

PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Academy FFA will be recognized on the National Level several times this October at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind. The National FFA Convention will be streamed live online on the National FFA website, or you can watch on RFD-TV.

National Proficiency Awards

Congratulations are due to Clark Simmons, who is one of four National Finalists in the Fruit Production Proficiency Award. Clark will be interviewed by judges in September and recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention in October to find out if he is the National winner at the Fifth General Session to be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students compete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.

Clark has been working on his family’s vineyard since he was young. He started off doing simple tasks like mowing and pounding posts, then learned skills such as harvesting and pruning the vines, and this past summer, he was head of the spray crew. He is currently in Pennsylvania on an internship with Helena Chemical. He will be returning to SUNY Cobleskill this fall to continue his studies, and plans to return to the family farm after graduation.

Only two other Penn Yan Academy FFA members have been finalists for a proficiency award: Suzie Vaughan in 2000 for Dairy Production; and Jeffrey Simmons (Clark’s uncle and the current CEO of Elanco) in 1985 for Agricultural Processing.

Connor Moore also competed in the National Proficiency Award program. Connor was gold ranked in his Diversified Agriculture Entrepreneurship Proficiency at the National Level which is one of the most competitive proficiency areas. Connor began his operation while he was a freshman in high school. He started off with a couple of British White heifers along with growing some hay. He has since grown his herd to over 50 head of cattle and growing corn, hay, and making baleage to feed his cattle and to sell.

3-Star Chapter

The Penn Yan Academy FFA Chapter will once again be recognized nationally as a 3-Star Chapter, the highest ranking FFA chapters can attain. Members representing the chapter will be on stage during the 2nd General Session on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. in recognition for being a 3-Star Chapter.

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes Outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Chapters that received star ratings during judging this summer and will be recognized at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 26-29. All Star rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“Feeding some 9 billion people by midcentury brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned through the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

American FFA Degree

The chapter also has two alumni members who will be awarded the American FFA Degree: Kendall Johncox and Breaona Lane-Tomion.

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,305 American Degrees will be awarded.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, NAU Country Insurance Company, Pepsico Inc, RAM Trucks, and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities.

Less than 1% of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree. Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

The National FFA Organization is a school based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Fundraising Chicken Barbecue

The Penn Yan FFA will be hosting their annual Homecoming Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dinners are $15 each and include ½ chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, roll, and a cookie. They will be take-out only from the Penn Yan Academy cafeteria. Money raised from this barbecue will be used to help students attend the National FFA Convention. Pre ordering dinners is highly recommended as limited walk-ins will be available. To reserve dinners, please see a Penn Yan FFA member, email FFA advisor Carlie Bossard at cbossard@pycsd.org, or call Penn Yan Academy at 315-536-4408.