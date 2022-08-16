Yates County Hope Walk at Fireman's Field Aug. 27

Staff Reports

The goal this year is to raise $40,000 to provide free grants to Yates County cancer patients.

All money raised stays in our community for those who need cancer support.

The Hope Walk is free and open to the public.

PENN YAN — The Hope Walk of Yates County organization is preparing for the 2022 Walk to be held at the Firemen’s Field behind Knapp and Schlappi. The Walk will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 beginning at 3:30 p.m. and end with the silent walk after 9 p.m.. The goal this year is to raise $40,000 to provide free grants to Yates County cancer patients.

This year’s walk will feature live music by the No Name Band and the Black Robin Band. There will be a free carnival with a bounce house, dunking-booth, and various games for the young and old. The Best Western, Hampton Inn, and The Microtel Inn and Suites have each donated a free room as part of the silent auction and food will be available. Included in the Silent Auction will be an Adirondack chair, a signed football by Tony Collins, and many gift baskets. There will be a survivor’s walk honoring those who are now cancer free, what an inspiration to others. The Walk will end with a silent walk in the dark surrounded by Hope Bag (luminaries) honoring or remembering those lost to cancer. Last year there were over 500 bags lining the path.

Hope Walk originated in 2015 when a group of passionate community members came together to raise money and awareness for Yates County residents diagnosed with cancer. Since 2015, many Yates County cancer patients have benefited financially with free grants. The financial contributions of local organizations, businesses and individuals has allowed the grants to be raised from $500 to $1,000. Members of the Executive Board are Ron Miller, Pat Moravec, Vicki Dornberger, Machelle Kelly, Cindy Murphy and Kim Fultz.

"We are neighbors helping neighbors and working together we continue to make a difference," say the board. "We extend our thanks to those who support the Walk and seek to encourage others to join the cause."

Hope Walk of Yates County is a 501 ( C ) 3 nonprofit organization. All donations are tax deductible and can be mailed to Hope Walk, Box 174, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Further information about Hope Walk can be found on the website; www.hopewalkofyatescounty.org. Through the website, you can find information to form a team, become a sponsor and have a track-sign, or donate by way of a check or online.