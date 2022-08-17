Out of the Darkness Community Walk to fight suicides Oct. 16

Yates County Suicide Prevention Coalition

YATES COUNTY — Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, but there is something we can do about it. Each year, thousands of people participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Community Walks, raising awareness and letting people know they are not alone.

Join us at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Keuka Lake State Park for Yates County's 4th annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk to fight suicide. Funds raised support research, education, advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide, and the local efforts of our community-based Yates County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Remember: Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. Be a part of the movement that’s helping create a culture that’s smart about mental health.

Register today at www.afsp.org/KeukaLake and contact us to volunteer the day of the event! Walk co-chair, Denise Slocum (Gcs3318@yahoo.com or 315-694-1216).