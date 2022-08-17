SLPWA Annual Dinner returns

SLPWA

Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association's Annual Dinner is back, and you're invited

SENECA LAKE — The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association invites the community to the long-awaited return of its Annual Dinner at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen on Aug. 25. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and mark the organization’s 31st year of working to preserve, protect, and promote Seneca Lake.

Attendees will enjoy a presentation on the newly completed Nine Element Watershed Management Plan by the Seneca Lake Watershed Steward, Ian Smith, a delicious dinner, and wine generously donated by local wineries.

“This, historically, has been the major fundraiser for the organization,” said Jacob Welch, Seneca Pure Waters president. “It has also been a great way of updating you on what remedial measures we have taken and will be performing to protect this incredible lake.”

The evening’s festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour where guests can take part in a raffle and visit table displays to learn more about Seneca Pure Waters’ work including monitoring lake level, water quality trends, recent work with invasive species education and sediment and nutrient reduction efforts.

While attendees enjoy dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m., Seneca Pure Waters President Jacob Welch will present the Pure Waters annual awards: Friend of Seneca Award, President’s Award, and Volunteer of the Year Award. Last year the Friend of Seneca award was presented virtually to Town of Geneva Supervisor, Mark Venuti for his contributions to the health of Seneca Lake while working with the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization (SWIO).

Keynote speaker Ian Smith of SWIO takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. to present on the newly completed Nine Element Watershed Management Plan and path forward for protecting Seneca Lake.

Tickets cost $50 and will help fund Pure Waters’ volunteer-run programs to protect Seneca Lake’s water quality for the 100,000 people who depend on it. Purchase tickets at https://senecalake.org/Events.