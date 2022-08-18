Dresden's Music at the Gazebo, featuring Warren Paul, Aug. 23

Staff Reports

DRESDEN -- Warren Paul has been making acoustic music in Upstate New York since 1980. With harmonica, 6- and 12-string guitars, he delivers a rare collection of original and popular songs that showcase his versatility as both a singer and a songwriter. His songs blend elements of folk, pop, rock, bluegrass, and comedy.

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the corner of Main & Cornelia Streets in Dresden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments can be purchased. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Dresden Methodist Church

SAVE THE DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 27: Xarika

Thank you to our sponsors, Greenidge Generation and Mr. Twistee's, for their generous donations.