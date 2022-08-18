Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan

Heavy smoke from buckwheat groats roaster, little damage

PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19.

Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.

According to firefighters at the scene, there have been previous incidents like this in years past, and the fire was extinguished with no damage to the structure nor any serious damage to the equipment.

According to the Penn Yan Fire Department, the fire was contained to some piping in the roaster room. A second alarm was requested, bringing Dundee, Benton, Hammondsport, Branchport-Keuka Park Fire, and Himrod fire departments to the scene or to stand by at PYFD. The scene was cleared after about an hour and a half.