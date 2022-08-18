Lia Bush, a Yates County Distinguished Youth

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — A second local youth was recognized with the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Yates County Legislature. Yates County Youth Bureau Director Christine Yonge says the Youth Board was fortunate to receive two nominations this year, who are "examples of young people engaged in community service for several years and someone just getting started." That second youth awardee introduced to the Legislature is Lia Bush, the daughter of Emily Bush.

Yonge said in her introduction, "Lia is a positive role model and is just beginning her journey of outstanding service to her community. She is a Penn Yan student who was nominated by two local residents. The letters of recommendation described her as being polite, friendly, attentive, solid, consistent, kind, and a natural role model. She is not afraid to take the lead and is comfortable speaking and working with both youth and adults. She is involved with the National Junior Honor Society and Rotary Interact Club, where she is involved in a variety of community service projects. She is an athlete, and she takes her athletic abilities and love of the game to share with local children as a volunteer youth coach. She also volunteers at the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club for the Fish Fry dinners, waiting tables and helping with set-up and clean-up. She understands the benefits to helping others both for herself and for those she works with."

The Distinguished Youth Award was created by the Youth Board in 2011 to recognize youth who are positive role models, have performed outstanding service for their community, and/or have assumed extraordinary roles within their families.

To nominate a youth for the Distinguished Youth Award, contact the Yates County Youth Bureau at 315-531-3451. For more information about the award, check out the Youth Bureau page at www.yatescounty.org.