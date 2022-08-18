New flag stands for Veterans' graves

Donations made out to: "American Legion Post 355, attention Flag Holders Fund," and mailed to American Legion, P.O. Box 362, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.

Gregory “Diz” Disbrow, the American Legion Post #355 Flag Coordinator, has enlisted the help of USMC Veteran Herbie Snyder, and Yates County Veterans Service Agency Director Phil Rouin to carefully clean, measure, and adhere the new ceramic brackets to take the place of the metal posts and bronze medallions. This effort will not only make the appearance of the Veterans' Plot at Lakeview more orderly and fitting for a military burial ground, it will make the groundskeepers' work more efficient. Disbrow says the new brackets have a proven system of adhesion that will withstand weather for decades.

Disbrow adds that the medallion flag stands will be kept in storage to replace those lost or broken in other cemeteries in the county. He adds that families of a deceased Veteran may also like to keep the medallion as a memento of their loved one's service to the nation.

The Lakeview Cemetery project is near to the volunteers' hearts, being where their families and, someday, they too will rest. Their plan is to complete the Veterans Plot first and then attend the rest of the graves in Lakeview. Disbrow is willing to help those families who wish to have the same bracket for Veteran gravestones in other cemeteries in the county. He will assist with the purchase and give instruction on the best placement and installation method.

Disbrow is also working to straighten many of the standing marble stones that have begun to lean over the years, some of them dating back to the Civil War. He is also raising the flat markers that have sunk below the level of the lawn. Joking about his age, Disbrow says all of this could be accomplished with more volunteers lending a hand.

If you would like to learn more about the flag bracket project or volunteer to repair the Veteran graves, contact "Diz" at 315-521-1634.

Flag holder donations

If you would like to contribute to the flag holder project, an account has been established to fund future purchases. Donations should be made out to: "American Legion Post 355, attention Flag Holders Fund," and mailed to American Legion, P.O. Box 362, Penn Yan, NY 14527.