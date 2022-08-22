Dundee Rotary bestows two Paul Harris Awards

Dundee Rotary

DUNDEE — The Paul Harris Award is the highest award of Rotary International, and Dundee Rotary is always so proud to announce new recipients. At our Aug. 3 meeting, two members of the club were awarded this honor for their generous contributions to the Rotary Foundation.

Segrid Dombroski, a past Secretary of the club, received her first Paul Harris Fellowship. Richard Heinonen, a past President, was awarded his second Paul Harris Fellowship.